In Pics | PM Modi releases cheetahs in MP’s Kuno National Park

Moneycontrol News
Sep 17, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs from Namibia in Madya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on his birthday today. Cheetahs are being reintroduced in India after facing extinction in the 1950s. As part of the reintroduction programme, 8 cheetahs (5 females, 3 males), were flown in from Namibia in a chartered plane. PM Modi has released the cheetahs, aged four to six years, in smaller quarantine enclosures where they will kept for 30 days. The cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. PM Modi said that reintroduction of the spotted cat will help in environment and wildlife conservation
first published: Sep 17, 2022 11:57 am
