In pics: Huge crowds in Goa, Manali and other tourist hotspots ahead of New Year’s Eve

People across the country are gearing up to ring in 2023. Huge crowds have gathered in popular tourist hotspots for New Year’s Eve celebrations. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
Visuals shared by news agency ANI show the beaches of Goa packed with a large number of tourists. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
The Mall Road in Shimla is similarly packed with tourists. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
Manali in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a massive traffic jam as hundreds of tourists thronged to the hill station. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
A large number of devotees were also seen at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra ahead of the New Year. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)