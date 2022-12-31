 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In pics: Huge crowds in Goa, Manali and other tourist hotspots ahead of New Year’s Eve

Moneycontrol News
Dec 31, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

Tourist hotspots across the country are witnessing a surge in the visitors ahead of New Year's Eve.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI show the beaches of Goa packed with a large number of tourists. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

People across the country are gearing up to ring in 2023. Huge crowds have gathered in popular tourist hotspots for New Year’s Eve celebrations. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter) Visuals shared by news agency ANI show the beaches of Goa packed with a large number of tourists. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter) The Mall Road in Shimla is similarly packed with tourists. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter) Manali in Himachal Pradesh witnessed a massive traffic jam as hundreds of tourists thronged to the hill station. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
A large number of devotees were also seen at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra ahead of the New Year. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
TAGS: #Goa #Manali #New Years Eve
first published: Dec 31, 2022 06:09 pm