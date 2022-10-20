In Pics | Heavy rain creates havoc in Bengaluru: Roads flooded, cars damaged

Moneycontrol News

As heavy rain battered the capital of Karnataka, a wall collapsed near Majestic bus stand. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)Some vehicles were damaged after the wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)Heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening led to waterlogged roads in parts of Bengaluru. (Image credit: east_bengaluru/Twitter)Visuals of flooded Bellandur were shared on social media. Many office-goers have been asked to work from home. (Image credit: Bearded_Brahmin/Twitter)Meanwhile, two-wheelers were seen almost completely submerged in water in footage reportedly shot at Sultanpet. (Image credit: CitizenKamran/Twitter)Wednesday’s rainfall resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts, reports PTI. (Image credit: BengalureansCom/Twitter)