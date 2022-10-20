 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrends

In Pics | Heavy rain creates havoc in Bengaluru: Roads flooded, cars damaged

Moneycontrol News
Oct 20, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru on Wednesday night, resulting in flooded roads, damaged cars and power outage in several parts of the city.

Some vehicles were damaged after the wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)

As heavy rain battered the capital of Karnataka, a wall collapsed near Majestic bus stand. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter) Some vehicles were damaged after the wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall in Bengaluru. (Image credit: ANI/Twitter) Heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening led to waterlogged roads in parts of Bengaluru. (Image credit: east_bengaluru/Twitter) Visuals of flooded Bellandur were shared on social media. Many office-goers have been asked to work from home. (Image credit: Bearded_Brahmin/Twitter)
Meanwhile, two-wheelers were seen almost completely submerged in water in footage reportedly shot at Sultanpet. (Image credit: CitizenKamran/Twitter)
Wednesday’s rainfall resulted in waterlogging, incidents of tree fall, damage to certain infrastructure and power outage in several parts, reports PTI. (Image credit: BengalureansCom/Twitter)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bengaluru #Bengaluru rain
first published: Oct 20, 2022 10:47 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.