In pics | Durga Puja pandal themes: From Vatican to Van Gogh and more

Durga Puja 2022: The 10-day festival of Durga Puja bears witness to some stunning pandals. This year, one Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata’s Sree Bhumi Sporting Club took devotees on a journey to Vatican City. (Image credit: somnath1978/Twitter)The pandal paid homage to St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City with touches of Renaissance paintings and architecture (Credit: KnottyMedic/Twitter)Elsewhere in Kolkata, West Bengal, a Durga Puja pandal recreated Van Gogh's ‘Starry Night’ with shirts and jeans in a tribute to forgotten tailors and workmen.Pics of the Starry Night-themed pandal in Hindustan Park Sarbojanin have gone viral online.Parliamentarian Derek O'Brien tweeted pics of the hi-tech pandal at Suruchi Sangha in Alipore. “Hi-tech pandal with multiple 20K lumen projectors, sound/video effects, showcasing the recreation of life after Covid 19 pandemic,” he tweeted (Credit: derekobrienmp/Twitter)Sourav Ganguly inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata where a replica of Lord's pavilion was set up adjacent to the pandal. Cricket fans will remember the iconic moment in 2002 when Ganguly waved his shirt from the Lord’s balcony to celebrate India’s win (Credit: mufaddal_vohra/Twitter)Meanwhile, the Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata replicates Rajasthan’s Sheesh Mahal. (Credit: ANI/Twitter)