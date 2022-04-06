In pics | A look at some summer fruits and their nutritional value

Don’t miss out on the nutritional benefits of seasonal fruits. Here's a look at some summer fruits to beat the heat.
Watermelon | The sweet thirst-quenching fruit helps in staying hydrated and prevent heat stroke. (Image: News18 Creative)
Mango | Mango is a great source of magnesium and potassium which helps in controlling cholesterol level and boost immunity. (Image: News18 Creative)
Papaya | The powerhouse fruit for vitamins and minerals helps in reducing risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
Litchi | The fruits contains several healthy minerals, vitamins and antioxidants which helps improve blood circulation and boost immunity. (Image: News18 Creative)
Pineapple | The delicious healthy tropical fruit contains several healthy antioxidants which helps in digestion and reduce risk of cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)