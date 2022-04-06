 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In pics | A look at some summer fruits and their nutritional value

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

Don’t miss out on the nutritional benefits of seasonal fruits. Here's a look at some summer fruits to beat the heat.

Watermelon | The sweet thirst-quenching fruit helps in staying hydrated and prevent heat stroke. (Image: News18 Creative) Mango | Mango is a great source of magnesium and potassium which helps in controlling cholesterol level and boost immunity. (Image: News18 Creative) Papaya | The powerhouse fruit for vitamins and minerals helps in reducing risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer. (Image: News18 Creative) Litchi | The fruits contains several healthy minerals, vitamins and antioxidants which helps improve blood circulation and boost immunity. (Image: News18 Creative)
Pineapple | The delicious healthy tropical fruit contains several healthy antioxidants which helps in digestion and reduce risk of cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
