In pics: Guests arrive for Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations began today with a function at the actor's Mumbai apartment, Vastu. Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Karan Johar were among the people photographed arriving at the venue.
Ranbir Kapoor's cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor were photographed arriving at the actor's apartment complex (Image: theshaadiswag/Instagram)
Neetu Kapoor, Ridhima Kapoor arrive for Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding festivities. (Image: theshaadiswag/instagram)
Karisma Kapoor chose bright yellow to kick-start the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding festivities (Image: theshaadiswag/Instagram)
Filmmaker Karan Johar also looked appropriately festive in yellow (Image: theshaadiswag/Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima was yesterday spotted at Mumbai airport. She flew in from Delhi with husband Bharat Sahni (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ranbir Kapoor was also snapped in the city yesterday (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Pics of RK Studios decked up with lights had also emerged yesterday (Image: RanbirDaily/Twitter)
Krishna Raj Bungalow was also lit up before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding (Image: RanbirDaily/Twitter)