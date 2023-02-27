In Pics: Complete list of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

1/13

Moneycontrol News

BEST MOVIE CAST: "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Image: AP)BEST MALE ACTOR, MOVIE: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" (Image: AP)BEST FEMALE ACTOR, MOVIE: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Image: AP)BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Image: AP)BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Image: AP)BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy” (Image: AP)BEST MALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Sam Elliott, “1883” (Image: AP)BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (Image: AP)BEST MALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Image: AP)BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY: Jean Smart, “Hacks” (Image: Reuters)BEST MALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (Image: AP)BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE: “The White Lotus” (Image: AP)BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE: “Abbott Elementary” (Image: AP)