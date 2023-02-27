In Pics: Complete list of winners at the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

These are the key winners of the 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards for the best performances in film and television in 2022, held on February 26 at Los Angeles.
BEST MOVIE CAST: "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Image: AP)
BEST MALE ACTOR, MOVIE: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" (Image: AP)
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, MOVIE: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Image: AP)
BEST FEMALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE: Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Image: AP)
BEST MALE SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (Image: AP)
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy” (Image: AP)
BEST MALE ACTOR, TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES: Sam Elliott, “1883” (Image: AP)
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (Image: AP)
BEST MALE ACTOR, TV DRAMA: Jason Bateman, “Ozark” (Image: AP)
BEST FEMALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY: Jean Smart, “Hacks” (Image: Reuters)
BEST MALE ACTOR, TV COMEDY: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (Image: AP)
BEST TV DRAMA ENSEMBLE: “The White Lotus” (Image: AP)
BEST TV COMEDY ENSEMBLE: “Abbott Elementary” (Image: AP) (With inputs from agencies)