Space missions 2023: A look at upcoming explorations in pics

Moneycontrol News

Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) by European Space Agency in April | It is the first large-class mission in the ESA Cosmic Visions 2015-2025 programme.Venus Life Finder Mission by Rocket Labs in May | It is the first private mission to Venus in search of supporting evidence of organic compounds in the cloud layer – traces of life.Chandrayaan-3 by ISRO in June | It is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.OSIRIS-Rex Mission by NASA in September | It is an asteroid investigation and sample return mission. In 2016, NASA sent a spacecraft to near-Earth asteroid Bennu, whose regolith may record the earliest history of our solar system.Psyche Mission by NASA in October | It is the first mission to explore a word likely made largely of metal, rather than rock or ice.Peregrine Mission One (PM1) by Astrobotic, NASA in the first quarter of the year | It is NASA’s first commercial space mission to the Moon. The mission will be the debut spaceflight for United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket and would carry scientific and other payloads including the Iris rover.