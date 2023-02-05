Pervez Musharraf dies at 79. Snippets of his life in pictures

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Former Pakistani President Gen. Pervez Musharraf and his wife Sehba pose in front of the Taj Mahal in Agra on July 15, 2001.Former Pakistani President Gen. Pervez Musharraf addresses the U.N. General Assembly on Nov. 10, 2001, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.Former Pakistani President Gen. Pervez Musharraf, right, chats with U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan at Pakistan Human Development Forum on Jan 24, 2002 in Islamabad, Pakistan.Afghanistan interim Prime Minister Hamid Karzai, right, welcomes former Pakistan President Gen. Pervez Musharraf on April 2, 2002, at Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan. That was Musharraf's first visit to Kabul.Former President of Pakistan Gen. Pervez Musharraf salutes on April 9, 2002 at a public rally in Lahore, Pakistan.Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf listens to the national anthem before being sworn in as the country's civilian president at President House in Islamabad, Pakistan on November 29, 2007.Former Pakistani military ruler Pervez Musharraf gives his statement from a hospital bed in Dubai on December 19, 2019. He was convicted for treason in Islamabad and he dismissed the conviction and death sentenced handed to him. Musharraf had stated that the ruling was the result of a "personal vendetta".