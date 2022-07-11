In Pics | A look at some of the interesting facts about fireworks

Moneycontrol News

Fireworks were first believed to have been developed in the second century BC in ancient Liuyang, China by accident. Bamboo stalks thrown in fire exploded with a bang because of the overheating of the hollow air pockets in the bamboo. (Image: News18 Creative)The three key components of fireworks are an oxidizer, a fuel source, and colour-producing chemical mixture. (Image: News18 Creative)The colour comes from different metal elements which, on burning, release energy in the form of light. (Image: News18 Creative)In 1830s, Italian pyrotechnicians developed aerial shells, which are used in modern day firework displays. (Image: News18 Creative)According to the Guinness World Records, the record was achieved by James Cowden Widmann, Eric Krug, Ed MacArthu, and Tim Borden in February 2020. (Image: News18 Creative)Fireworks are not environment friendly. On explosion, they release heavy metals, dioxins, and other air pollutants into the atmosphere which are serious health hazards in high doses. (Image: News18 Creative)