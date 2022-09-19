In photos: Tight security ahead of Queen’s state funeral, world leaders gather in London

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral is scheduled to be held at the Westminster Abbey in London.
Soldiers in ceremonial uniform walk into Westminster Abbey in London on September 19 ahead of the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Image credit: AFP)
Police officers stand guard as mourners gather ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. (Image credit: AFP)
Police officers in London prepare for the funeral service. (Image credit: AFP)
Military officers at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Queen’s funeral. (Image credit: AFP)
People wait along the route that the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service in Westminster Abbey. (Image credit: AFP)
Dignitaries from around the world will attend the funeral. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden landed in the UK on September 18. (Image credit: AFP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau. (Image credit: AFP)
From India, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Queen’s funeral. (Image credit: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter)