 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

In photos: Rescuers look for survivors after Morbi bridge collapse

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Oct 31, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

Morbi, Gujarat: 130 people have died in the cable bridge collapse.

The bridge was crowded because of Chhath celebrations.

Rescue operations are on in Gujarat’s Morbi, where the snapping of a cable bridge killed 130 people last evening. (Image credit: AFP). The British-era bridge over Machchhu river had undergone repairs recently. But it was reportedly reopened for the public without consultation, by a private company given the contract of managing it. (Image credit: AFP). On Sunday, the bridge saw huge rush because of the Chhath Puja festival. As many as 500 people were on and around the bridge. (Image credit: AFP) The Indian Navy, Army, NDRF and fire brigade officials are at the spot. They have been joined by three Coast Guard teams. Divers are facing challenges due to muddy waters. (Image credit: ANI)
Over 170 people have been rescued in the operation so far. (Image credit: ANI)
TAGS: #Gujarat #Morbi #Slideshows
first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:34 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.