In photos: Rescuers look for survivors after Morbi bridge collapse

Rescue operations are on in Gujarat’s Morbi, where the snapping of a cable bridge killed 130 people last evening. (Image credit: AFP).The British-era bridge over Machchhu river had undergone repairs recently. But it was reportedly reopened for the public without consultation, by a private company given the contract of managing it. (Image credit: AFP).On Sunday, the bridge saw huge rush because of the Chhath Puja festival. As many as 500 people were on and around the bridge. (Image credit: AFP)The Indian Navy, Army, NDRF and fire brigade officials are at the spot. They have been joined by three Coast Guard teams. Divers are facing challenges due to muddy waters. (Image credit: ANI)Over 170 people have been rescued in the operation so far. (Image credit: ANI)