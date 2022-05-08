In photos: India’s first semi high-speed train from Delhi to Meerut

Moneycontrol News

The first train set under the semi-high speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for the New Delhi-Meerut corridor was handed over to the authorities on May 7. (Image credit: @Alstom/Twitter)The train has been designed and developed in India by the local arm of global mobility services provider Alstom. (Image credit: @Alstom/Twitter)Designed and built to move passengers at 180 kmph, the train is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40 percent, a press release noted.(Image credit: @Alstom/Twitter)The train will be used for the 17-km section between Sahibabad and Duhai, which is expected to be opened for commuters next year. (Image credit: @Alstom/Twitter)