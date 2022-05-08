In photos: India’s first semi high-speed train from Delhi to Meerut

Designed and built to move passengers at 180 kmph, the train is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut by 40 percent.
The first train set under the semi-high speed Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) for the New Delhi-Meerut corridor was handed over to the authorities on May 7.
The train has been designed and developed in India by the local arm of global mobility services provider Alstom.

The train will be used for the 17-km section between Sahibabad and Duhai, which is expected to be opened for commuters next year.