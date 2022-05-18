Vivo X80 Pro Review in Five Minutes

Carlsen Martin

The Vivo X80 series has officially been unveiled in India. The company has launched two smartphones in the line-up including the X80 and X80 Pro. The Vivo X80 features a starting price of Rs 54,999 in India, while the Vivo X80 Pro price in India is set at Rs 79,999. Today, our focus is on the Vivo X80 Pro, which, unlike its predecessor, opts for the latest flagship chipset. From the looks of it, the Vivo X80 Pro seems more like a successor to last year’s Vivo X70 Pro+. So without any more delays, let’s get on with our hands-on Vivo X80 Pro review.The premium design of the Vivo X80 Pro is evident at first glance. The screen has noticeable curvature, while the rounded edges make it easy to grip. The phone comes with a glass, ceramic, or eco-leather back panel. our model featured a matte black ceramic panel with a textured back. The back of the X80 Pro boasts a large camera island that encompasses the entire top of the device.The Zeiss branding is more than evident across the camera island, while the flash module sits on the right side. The design of the X80 Pro may not be for everyone, but it was comfortable to use and did turn a few heads. Despite the large camera island, the phone still sits steadily on a surface without wobbling.I haven’t seen the orange finishes, but the black model has a very classy vibe that gives the phone that premium aesthetic. But it isn’t just the design, the X80 Pro also has a solid build with its aluminium frame, glass protection on the front, and ceramic back. The phone is on the slightly heavy side, weighing around 220 grams and measuring 9.1mm thick. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.The Vivo X80 Pro has the standard USB Type-C port and speaker grille on the bottom, while the power and volume buttons are located on the right of the phone. I also found the in-display fingerprint reader fast and responsive. Inside the box, you get a charging adapter, a cable, a SIM tray, and a pair of USB-C wired earphones. Additionally, the black case matches the phone and doesn’t take away from the phone’s premium aesthetic vibe.While the curved display on the front looks gorgeous, don’t let that fool you. This is arguably one of the best screens I’ve seen on a smartphone. Vivo uses a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440 x 3200 pixels) AMOLED display with LTPO 3.0 technology. The 2K screen is touted to offer a pixel density of 517ppi, 10-bit colour, 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, and HDR10+ support. The screen also gets really bright, peaking at 1500 nits, making it easy to check content on the phone under direct sunlight.However, it doesn’t stop there. The X80 Pro’s screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate. The screen has a variable refresh rate and can go all the way down to 1Hz when the phone is in idle. You can also set the refresh rate to 60Hz or 120Hz by default. Vivo has also incorporated an Eye Protection mode and gives you the ability to manually adjust colour temperatures. There’s a Visual Enhancement mode as well that optimizes colour and contrast in some pictures to give the display a more vivid look.For performance, the Vivo X80 Pro has your run-of-the-mill flagship hardware and some. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset also comes with a VC liquid cooling solution with a 2691mm2 vapour chamber, which helps keep the phone cool during intensive gaming. In most cases, the hardware here would be more than sufficient to handle any task with ease.However, Vivo also brings a custom V1+ chip to the table, which acts as both an image chip and an independent display chip. The chip supports MEMC Dynamic Frame Insertion, Display Effect Optimization, and NR Noise Reduction. The V1+ chip has lower power consumption, a longer stable frame and better temperature control, while it also supports 120fps gaming in certain games. A Geekbench test revealed that the Vivo X80 Pro managed a single-core score of 1281 points and a multi-core score of 3301 points.While the Vivo X80 Pro has a top-tier spec sheet, the main highlight of this phone is still its quad-rear camera setup. The setup includes a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture, a 48 MP ultrawide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/1.85 aperture, and an 8 MP periscope camera with an f/3.4 aperture. The main camera supports OIS and Laser AF, while the telephoto shooter supports OIS and 5x optical zoom. The ultra-stable gimbal OIS is available on the telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.In my brief experience with the camera, it is easy to see why the setup is so impressive. First off, the main camera takes amazing shots in daylight with tons of detail and excellent dynamic range. Colours were also accurate, while saturation and exposure were also on point.The ultrawide camera’s colours were consistent with those of the main camera. The ultrawide also maintained good levels of detail, although certain subjects appear to be softer than that on the main camera. The ultrawide camera also doubled as a macro unit.Shots taken at night were just as good as those in daylight. The main camera maintained excellent detail in every shot with not a hint of noise. Even in situations with little-to-no ambient light, the main camera still manages to brighten up scenes and bring detail into shots. The amount of light the sensor captures is rather impressive.The ultrawide shooter also works well at night, but you’ll require some ambient light to get good results. However, it doesn’t handle background images as well as the main sensor.Night mode also works on the telephoto and periscope shooters. The periscope camera is capable of delivering 5x optical zoom, although the camera’s lower resolution can be an issue at times.The Vivo X80 Pro also offers a ton of camera filters that can be used in regular or night mode. You can also turn on the Zeiss mode for more natural-looking shots, while there’s also a high-resolution mode that works with both the main and ultra-wide cameras.The X80 Pro also supports 8K video recording at 30fps or 4K video at up to 60fps. The handset also boasts a 32 MP selfie camera that can record 4K video at 30fps. You also get a ton of modes to explore. We will dig deep into camera performance in our full Vivo X80 Pro review. However, the camera experience on the X80 Pro was one of the best in the segment. I can easily see how the cameras here will give Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi a run for their money.Vivo has incorporated a 4,700 mAh battery in the X80 Pro, making it the biggest battery on a smartphone in the company’s X series. The cell delivers all-day battery life under moderate and heavy use. But when you eventually run out of charging, the super-fast 80W charging support will get the X80 Pro to 100 percent in under 40 minutes. On top of that, the X80 Pro also offers 50W wireless fast charging.The Vivo X80 Pro runs on Android 12 based on the FunTouch OS 12 skin. In my short experience with the phone, the version of FunTouch OS was particularly bloat-free. The skin also comes with a ton of customization, while retaining some of Google’s best Android 12 features. Vivo is also offering three years of major Android updates and four years of security updates with the X80 Pro.With a price tag of Rs 79,999, the Vivo X80 Pro doesn’t come cheap. However, in my brief experience with the phone, it was hard not to be impressed by just what’s on offer here. Vivo doesn’t just offer standard flagship specifications but something more, whether it is the addition of a custom V1+ chip that aims to improve the overall gaming experience or the expansive camera features. My only concern here was FunTouch OS, but the experience hasn’t been quite good, I was able to remove most of the pre-installed bloatware.Despite my short time with the Vivo X80 Pro, I have to say that this phone is going to be very easy to recommend, everything about this phone screams “flagship; And some”, which earns it an easy recommendation despite competition from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Stick around for our full Vivo X80 Pro review, which will go live soon, for an in-depth look at the phone’s performance, cameras, software, and more.