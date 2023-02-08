OnePlus Cloud 11 Event Highlights | OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, Mechanical Keyboard, 4K QLED TV, more announced

OnePlus unveiled seven new products at the event including the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus 5G Router, and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro.
First off, the OnePlus 11 5G arrived as the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphone from the brand. The OnePlus 11 5G replaces last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro (Review
) as the top-end flagship for the brand in 2023. Apart from the Snapdragon chip, the OnePlus 11 also features a 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery, 100W wired fast charging, Android 13, and a triple-camera setup tuned with in collaboration with Hasselblad. The OnePlus 11 price in India starts from Rs 56,999.
The OnePlus
11R puts the focus on speed, while maintaining reasonable pricing. The OnePlus 11R price in India starts from Rs . The OnePlus 11R features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support, Android 13, and a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX890 sensor at the helm. The OnePlus 11R was recently unveiled in China as the OnePlus Ace.
OnePlus also unveiled a new flagship QLED TV at its Cloud 11 event. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro features a 4K QLED display with an impressive peak brightness of 1,200 nits. The panel offers a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and a wide colour gamut of 97 percent. The screen also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ Certified, HDR10, and HLG content. The TV also comes with the integrated Horizon soundbar that delivers a combined sound output of 70W. The audio here is tuned by Dynaudio and supports Dolby Atmos. The TV also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate with support for VRR and ALLM. The TV runs Google TV, which is complemented by OxgenPlay 2.0. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro price in India is set at Rs 99,999.
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are the latest premium TWS earbuds from OnePlus. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 price in India is set at Rs 11,999. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features the company’s MelodyBoost DualDriver system that is co-created with Dynaudio. The system comes with 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm planar diaphragm drivers. The earbuds also come with active noise cancellation, up to 48dB and a frequency response range of 10Hz~40KHz. The earbuds also support Dolby Atmos spatial audio as well as AAC, SBC, and LC3 codecs. The earbuds are touted to deliver up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, going up to 38 hours with the case.
OnePlus launched its first Android tablet globally at last night’s Cloud 11 event. The OnePlus Pad arrives as a premium Android tablet, although its pricing is yet to be announced. The OnePlus Pad features a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet also sports a 11.61-inch display with a 7:5 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels, and a 144Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Pad packs a 9,510 mAh battery with superfast 67W SUPERVOOC charging. The OnePlus Pad runs Android 13 based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. There’s a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The OnePlus Pad will be up for pre-order starting from April.
OnePlus also announced its first keyboard at last night’s Cloud 11 event. The OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard has been co-created with the OnePlus online community. The OnePlus Featuring 81 Pro Keyboard is the brand’s first mechanical keyboard and is fully customizable. It features Marble-mallow keycaps, which use a patented thermoplastic elastomer to produce a springy bounce with each press. OnePlus has worked with keyboard brand Keychron to create a keyboard layout and connection that synchs with multiple operating systems. The keyboard is crafted using aluminium, offering a robust build.
The last product unveiled at OnePlus' Cloud 11 event was a router. The OnePlus Hub 5G Router was the surprise addition to last night's event. The router supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as well as 4G/5G SIM card support. The router can also be turned into a Home Hub with Matter protocol support. OnePlus didn't provide pricing, availability, or the full specifications of its upcoming 5G router. But we aren't likely to see it until the second or third quarter of 2023.