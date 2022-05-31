Modi Govt @ 8 | PM Narendra Modi is in Shimla participate in ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 31 released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers, the 11th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. (Source: ANI)PM Modi arrived in Shimla on May 31 to participate in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’. He was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Modi takes part in a roadshow and address a rally at the Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government at the centre. (Source: ANI)PM Modi-led government completed its eight years at the centre on May 30. (Source: ANI)A large number of people assemble at Ridge Maidan in Shimla where PM Narendra Modi will address them today at the event to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP government at the Centre. (Source: ANI)During the Sammelan, Prime Minister sought feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government from public representatives across the country. (Source: ANI)According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the endeavor of the Sammelan was to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country. (Source: ANI)