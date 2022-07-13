In Pics | PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway next week

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on July 16. (Image: upeida.up.gov.in)The 296 Km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crores, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), and can later be expanded up to six lanes as well. (Image: upeida.up.gov.in)It extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. It passes through seven districts, viz. Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah. (Image: upeida.up.gov.in)PM Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway on February 29, 2020. The work on the Expressway has been completed within 28 months and it will now be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. (Image: upeida.up.gov.in)The Bundelkhand Expressway will improve connectivity in the region and will also give a major boost to economic development, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs for the local people. (Image: upeida.up.gov.in)