These equity funds were winners in FY23

Financial year 2023 was so volatile for actively managed equity mutual fund schemes. About half of them delivered negative returns during the period. The key factors that drove the markets throughout the year include resurgent geopolitical tensions, uncertain interest-rate movements and valuation concerns. After a strong upward movement in the first half of FY2023, Indian equity markets turned into a correction mode in December 2022. A strong sell-off by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and the failure of SVB and Signature Bank, both in the US, spooked investors. The Nifty 50-TRI gained about one percent and the Nifty Midcap 100-TRI two percent. The Nifty Smallcap 100-TRI lost 13 percent during the period. Equity schemes that had notable exposure to the stocks in the infrastructure, consumption and industrial sectors gained the most. On the other hand, schemes that mainly bet on sectors like technology, pharma and commodity lost the most. Here are the top active equity schemes that delivered the highest returns in FY2023. All active equity-oriented schemes, including diversified, sector and thematic funds, with a corpus of over Rs 1,000 crore were considered.

Note: past performance is not indicative of future results. Source: ACEMF.

ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund

Category: Infrastructure fund

Top 3 sectors: Power, banks and construction projects

Allocation (%) to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash: 57:12:25:6

Fund manager: Ihab Dalwai

ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund

Category: Consumption fund

Top 3 sectors: Diversified FMCG, personal products and food products

Allocation (%) to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash: 68:10:11:10

Fund manager: Priyanka Khandelwal

Nippon India Power & Infra Fund

Category: Infrastructure fund

Top 3 sectors: Construction projects, power and cement & cement products

Allocation (%) to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash: 50:19:28:3

Fund manager: Sanjay Doshi

Tata Small Cap Fund

Category: Small-Cap fund

Top 3 sectors: Industrial products, consumer durables and commercial services & supplies

Allocation (%) to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash: 0:5:81:14

Fund manager: Chandraprakash Padiyar and Satish Chandra Mishra

HDFC Focused 30 Fund

Category: Focused fund

Top 3 sectors: Banks, IT – software and automobiles

Allocation (%) to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash: 82:6:2:10

Fund manager: Roshi Jain

SBI Contra Fund

Category: Contra fund

Top-3 sectors: Banks, power and IT - software

Allocation (%) to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash: 38:17:20:25

Fund manager: Dinesh Balachandran

DSP India T.I.G.E.R Fund

Category: Infrastructure fund

Top 3 sectors: Industrial products, electrical equipment and power

Allocation (%) to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash: 33:23:37:7

Fund manager: Charanjit Singh and Rohit Singhania

Franklin Build India Fund

Category: Infrastructure Fund

Top 3 sectors: Industrial products, banks and construction projects

Allocation (%) to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash: 55:14:27:4

Fund manager: Ajay Argal and Kiran Sebastian

HDFC Small Cap Fund

Category: Small Cap Fund

Top 3 sectors: Banks, consumer durables and industrial products

Allocation (%) to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash: 4:7:81:8

Fund manager: Chirag Setalvad

UTI Transportation & Logistics Fund

Category: Auto Fund

Top-3 sectors: Automobiles, auto components and transport services

Allocation (%) to large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap and cash: 68:20:6:6

Fund manager: Sachin Trivedi

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran