Top 10 ULIP Midcap funds that delivered up to 208% since their March-2020 lows

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Like mutual funds, midcap funds offered by Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) also rallied over the last years since the COVID pandemic broke out. Most of the ULIP midcap funds delivered triple digits absolute returns during the period and rewarded their policyholders handsomely. Currently, there are 20 midcap funds offered by life insurers. While most of the MF midcap funds' counterparts outpaced their respective midcap indices in the last two years, many ULIP midcap funds underperformed their benchmarks. Buy and hold strategy was cited as one the reasons for their underperformance. Also, many ULIP midcap funds adopted defensive strategy to overcome the pandemic disruptions. Here are the top 10 ULIP midcap funds that delivered an absolute return of up to 208 percent since their March 2020 lows. Source: Life insurers websites and ACEMF.Corpus as of March 2022: Rs 22 crore. Launched in March 2018, PNB MetLife midcap fund has been the chart topper in terms of performance over the last 25 months. The top three sectors that the fund bets on are financial and insurance activities (16%), software (6.7%) and chemicals (5.9%).Corpus as of Mar 2022: Rs 31 crore. Banking and financial services (32%), basic metals (9.3%) and chemicals (7.3%) were the top three sectors that the fund invested in.Corpus as of March 2022: Rs 301 crore. As per the latest data, the top three sectors that the fund took exposure to were banking and financial services (11.8%), software (9.7%) and chemicals (9.2%).Corpus as on March 2022: Rs 45 crore. The top three sectors that the fund bets on are financial and insurance activities (19.8%), infrastructure (9.3%) and software (6.7%).Corpus as on Mar 2022: Rs 1,608 crore. The fund is a multi‐cap fund with a focus on mid cap equities. The top three sectors that the fund bets are financial and insurance activities (16%), software (12%) and Chemicals (11%).Corpus as on Mar 2022: Rs 2,549 crore. As per the latest data that the fund allocated the most to sectors including pharma (10.4%), auto (9.5%) and financial services (8.9%).Corpus as on Mar 2022: Rs 183 crore. The top three sectors that the fund bets are financial services (13%), infrastructure (9%) and chemicals (9%).Corpus as of March 2022: Rs 280 crore. The top three sectors that the fund bet were financial and insurance activities (16.1%), chemicals (8.8%) and software (8%).Corpus as of March 2022: Rs 8,820 crore. Financial services (20.3%), manufacture of electrical equipment (8.1%) and software (6.7%) were the top three sectors for the fund.Corpus as of March 2022: Rs 469 crore. The top three sectors for this fund were financial services (18.1%), manufacture of electrical equipment (8%) and software (7.9%)