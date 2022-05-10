These mid cap mutual funds delivered up to 220% returns during two years of COVID-19

Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets

Mid cap funds delivered 149.2 percent category average returns over the last two years. After imposing COVID curbs two years back, the government withdrew restrictions on March 31, 2022 in view of reduced cases. Mid cap funds delivered strong returns during this period, and a few schemes even outperformed mid cap benchmark returns of 169 percent.Quant Mid Cap Fund has delivered returns of 220 percent over the two-year period. Quant Mutual Fund follows rule-based investment strategies across its funds.PGIM India Midcap Opportunities delivered returns of 217 percent in the two-year period. The fund manages investor assets worth Rs 118 crore. PGIM India Mutual Fund, erstwhile DHFL MF, had seen its debt funds land in trouble as they had exposure to debt papers of its former parent company -- DHFL which started facing liquidity issues back in 2018.SBI Magnum Midcap Fund, which manages investor assets worth Rs 2,415 crore, delivered returns of 175 percent over the two-year period. SBI Mutual Fund is the country's largest asset manager with assets under management of Rs 6.47 lakh crore.Mirae Mutual Fund had a rough start in India back in 2008. But the fully foreign-owned fund house has come a long way on the back of strong performance of its equity schemes. Mirae Asset Midcap Fund has delivered returns of 174.9 percent in the two-year period.Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund manages investor assets of Rs 646 crore. The fund delivered returns of 163.6 percent returns in the two-year period.ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund, which manages investor assets worth Rs 1,246 crore, has delivered returns of 158.9 percent in the two-year period. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund is the country's 2nd largest asset manager with assets under management of Rs 4.68 lakh crore.Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has delivered returns of 154.6 percent over the two years of lockdown restrictions.Aditya Birla Sun Life Midcap Fund manages investor assets worth Rs 1,595 crore. It delivered returns of 149.6 percent.Nippon India Growth Fund is managed by Manish Gunwani, who is the chief investment officer of equities at Nippon India Mutual Fund. The Rs 4,900 crore-sized fund has delivered 149.2 percent returns in the two-year period.