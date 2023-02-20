 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF bet big on these smallcap stocks. Do you own any?

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

These are well researched smallcap stocks likely to become multibaggers over the long run

1/16
Quality small cap stocks have potential to generate outsized returns over the long term. They are mostly under researched and available at decent valuation. As defined by market regulator SEBI, small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. Market linked investment vehicles such as Mutual Funds (MF), Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) apply various parameters to choose the quality smallcap stocks from the gamut of 3000+ stocks universe. Here are the top preferred smallcap stocks among the MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF schemes managed in India as per Finalyca promoted by PMSBazaar. Finalyca considered 2,862 mutual fund schemes, 313 PMS strategies, 121 ULIP plans and 55 AIF schemes to compile this data. Data as of January 31, 2022.
2/16
Dixon Technologies (India)
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 166
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: HSBC Small Cap Equity and Invesco India Focused 20 Equity
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: ATLAS - Midcap PMS Fund and Piper Serica Advisors - Leader Portfolio
3/16
Birlasoft
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 146
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: AXIS Small Cap and Aditya Birla SL Digital India
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Kotak - Small & Midcap and Carnelian Capital - Shift Strategy
4/16
Exide Industries
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 127
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and Kotak Small Cap
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Green Portfolio - The Impact ESG and Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap
5/16
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 114
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: IDBI Healthcare and Mirae Asset Healthcare
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Equirus Core Equity and Capgrow - Growth
6/16
City Union Bank
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 111
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Edelweiss Mid Cap and PGIM India Small Cap
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Phillip Capital - Emerging India Portfolio
7/16
Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 111
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap and Franklin Build India
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Core Value Strategy-Concentrated Option and Compound Everyday Capital - Long Term Focused Value
8/16
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 110
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Mirae Asset Healthcare and Union Small Cap
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Motilal Oswal – Ethical and Invesco - Challengers
9/16
Narayana Hrudayalaya
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 110
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Nippon India Pharma and Taurus Tax Shield
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Pearls and NJ - Multicap
10/16
Sapphire Foods India
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 106
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Nippon India Consumption
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Negen Capital - Special Situations & Technology
11/16
Gujarat State Petronet
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 97
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: AXIS Value and Invesco India Infrastructure
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Motilal Oswal - Multifactor Equity PMS and Asit C Mehta - Ace Midcap
12/16
Can Fin Homes
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 99
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Tata Housing Opportunities and SBI PSU
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Guardian – Multicap and Abakkus - Emerging Opportunities
13/16
KEI Industries
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 92
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: HSBC Infrastructure and IDBI Small Cap
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: NAFA Clean Tech Portfolio and Right Horizon - Super Value
14/16
CreditAccess Grameen
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 92
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Canara Robeco Value and Union Multicap
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Gems and Trivantage Capital - Select Diversified Strategy
15/16
Go Fashion (India)
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 89
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: SBI Consumption Opportunities and Aditya Birla SL Small Cap
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Ambit Investment Advisors – TenX and Centrum PMS - Good to Great
16/16
Quess Corp
Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 88
Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Taurus Tax Shield and Aditya Birla SL MNC
Sample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Globe Capital Market – Value and Nine Rivers Capital - Aurum Small Cap Opportunities.