MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF bet big on these smallcap stocks. Do you own any?

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Quality small cap stocks have potential to generate outsized returns over the long term. They are mostly under researched and available at decent valuation. As defined by market regulator SEBI, small-cap stocks are those ranking below 250 in the order of market capitalisation. Market linked investment vehicles such as Mutual Funds (MF), Portfolio Management Services (PMS), Unit-Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) apply various parameters to choose the quality smallcap stocks from the gamut of 3000+ stocks universe. Here are the top preferred smallcap stocks among the MF, PMS, ULIP and AIF schemes managed in India as per Finalyca promoted by PMSBazaar. Finalyca considered 2,862 mutual fund schemes, 313 PMS strategies, 121 ULIP plans and 55 AIF schemes to compile this data. Data as of January 31, 2022.Total no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 166Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: HSBC Small Cap Equity and Invesco India Focused 20 EquitySample of PMS strategies that held the stock: ATLAS - Midcap PMS Fund and Piper Serica Advisors - Leader PortfolioTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 146Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: AXIS Small Cap and Aditya Birla SL Digital IndiaSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Kotak - Small & Midcap and Carnelian Capital - Shift StrategyTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 127Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Mahindra Manulife Small Cap and Kotak Small CapSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Green Portfolio - The Impact ESG and Asit C Mehta - Ace MidcapTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 114Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: IDBI Healthcare and Mirae Asset HealthcareSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Equirus Core Equity and Capgrow - GrowthTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 111Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Edelweiss Mid Cap and PGIM India Small CapSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Phillip Capital - Emerging India PortfolioTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 111Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: ICICI Pru Smallcap and Franklin Build IndiaSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Core Value Strategy-Concentrated Option and Compound Everyday Capital - Long Term Focused ValueTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 110Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Mirae Asset Healthcare and Union Small CapSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Motilal Oswal – Ethical and Invesco - ChallengersTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 110Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Nippon India Pharma and Taurus Tax ShieldSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Pearls and NJ - MulticapTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 106Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Nippon India ConsumptionSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Sundaram Alternate - RISING STARS and Negen Capital - Special Situations & TechnologyTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 97Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: AXIS Value and Invesco India InfrastructureSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Motilal Oswal - Multifactor Equity PMS and Asit C Mehta - Ace MidcapTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 99Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Tata Housing Opportunities and SBI PSUSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Guardian – Multicap and Abakkus - Emerging OpportunitiesTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 92Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: HSBC Infrastructure and IDBI Small CapSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: NAFA Clean Tech Portfolio and Right Horizon - Super ValueTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 92Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Canara Robeco Value and Union MulticapSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Emkay Investments – Gems and Trivantage Capital - Select Diversified StrategyTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 89Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: SBI Consumption Opportunities and Aditya Birla SL Small CapSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Ambit Investment Advisors – TenX and Centrum PMS - Good to GreatTotal no. of schemes, strategies and plans that held the stock: 88Sample of MF schemes that held the stock: Taurus Tax Shield and Aditya Birla SL MNCSample of PMS strategies that held the stock: Globe Capital Market – Value and Nine Rivers Capital - Aurum Small Cap Opportunities.