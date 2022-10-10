It works! How SIPs in MC30 equity schemes have outperformed

Category: Largecap
Fund manager: Gaurav Misra and Gaurav Khandelwal
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 14.2%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the large-cap category over the last 10 years: 11%
The recent period saw largecap funds as a category underperforming the benchmark due to a tighter investment universe and relatively higher expense ratio. However, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund managed to outperform its peers consistently.
Category: Largecap
Fund manager: Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Vishal Mishra
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 13.5%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of largecap category over the last 10 years: 11%
The performance of Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund has been impressive as it managed to outperform both the category and the benchmark.
Category: Flexicap
Fund manager: Harsha Upadhyaya
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 13.3%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of flexicap category over the last 10 years: 12%
Over the past year, Kotak Flexicap underperformed its peers and the benchmark due to a lower level of participation in the recent mid- and smallcap rallies due to its larger corpus.
Category: Flexicap
Fund manager: Rajeev Thakkar, Rukun Tarachandani and Raunak Onkar
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 16.5%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of flexicap category over the last 10 years: 12%
Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund has managed to deliver better returns than its peers since its launch in May 2013.
Category: Flexicap
Fund manager: Ajay Tyagi
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 14%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the flexicap category over the last 10 years: 12%
UTI Flexi Cap Fund demonstrated relatively better performance than its peers in most of the period under review.
Category: Midcap
Fund manager: Shreyash Devalkar and Hitesh Das
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 16.6%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the midcap category over the last 10 years: 13.8%
Axis Midcap Fund has been an above-average performer in most parts of the time frame.
Category: Midcap
Fund manager: Vinit Sambre, Resham Jain and Abhishek Ghosh
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 14.5%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the midcap category over the last 10 years: 13.8%
A larger corpus in the midcap segment has been one of the factors for DSP Midcap Fund delivering outperforming returns over the last year.
Category: Midcap
Fund manager: Pranav Gokhale
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 15%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the midcap category over the last 10 years: 13.8%
Invesco India Midcap Fund has been a decent performer in most of the equity market cycles.
Category: Midcap
Fund manager: Pankaj Tibrewal
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 16%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the midcap category over the last 10 years: 13.8%
Kotak Emerging Equity Fund managed to outperform its peers and benchmarks in most of the time frames in the past.
Category: Smallcap
Fund manager: Anupam Tiwari and Hitesh Das
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 16.6%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the smallcap category over the last 10 years: 14.5%
Axis Small Cap Fund managed to deliver better returns than others since its launch in November 2013.
Category: Smallcap
Fund manager: R Srinivasan
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 20.5%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the smallcap category over the last 10 years: 14.5%
The SBI fund’s long-term performance has been impressive since its launch. It managed to outperform its peers and benchmark by a significant margin.
Category: ELSS
Fund manager: Shridatta Bhandwaldar and Vishal Mishra
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 14%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the ELSS category over the last 10 years: 12%
The scheme’s recent performance has been impressive due to the fund managers’ efficient stocks and sectors bets.
Category: ELSS
Fund manager: Harsha Upadhyaya
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 13%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the ELSS category over the last 10 years: 12%
The fund has been a decent performer in most of the equity market cycles.
Category: Focused equity
Fund manager: Jinesh Gopani and Hitesh Das
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 14.8%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the focused category over the last 10 years: 12.4%
Its higher allocation to largecaps has led to relative underperformance in the last year.
Category: Focused equity
Fund manager: R Srinivasan
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the scheme over the last 10 years: 15%
Average 5-year SIP return (XIRR) of the focused category over the last 10 years: 12.4%
SBI Focused Equity Fund has had a notable track record since its launch.