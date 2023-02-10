Union Budget's infra boost puts bank stocks in sweet spot; Here's what MFs are banking on

No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 39
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 163
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Tata Quant, HDFC Business Cycle and Invesco India Largecap
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 26
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 41
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant ESG Equity, Tata Mid Cap Growth and Baroda BNP Paribas Banking and Fin Serv
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 21
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 380
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant ESG Equity, IIFL ELSS Nifty 50 Tax Saver Index and HDFC Business Cycle
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 20
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 118
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Canara Rob Mid Cap, Taurus Infrastructure and IDFC Midcap
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 17
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 39
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Nippon India Quant, Kotak Multicap and JM Tax Gain
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 15
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 326
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: SBI Multi Asset Allocation, Bank of India Small Cap and ITI Small Cap
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 15
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 125
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Tata Quant, SBI Banking & Financial Services and Bank of India Large & Mid Cap Equity
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 15
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 21
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Quant Mid Cap, Tata Quant and Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 13
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 353
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Union Multicap, WOC Large Cap and HDFC Business Cycle
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 12
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 52
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Tata Mid Cap Growth, Union Multicap and LIC MF Multi Cap
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 12
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 39
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Baroda BNP Paribas Banking and Fin Serv, Tata Flexi Cap and UTI Multi Asset
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 11
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 59
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: SBI Multi Asset Allocation, Bank of India Small Cap and ITI Small Cap
No. of active schemes that newly added the stock: 10
Total no. of active schemes that hold the stock: 11
A sample of schemes that newly added the stock: Aditya Birla SL Equity Savings, PGIM India Equity Savings and LIC MF Multi Cap