Mukesh Ambani @20: A look at key milestones achieved by RIL under him

Priyanka Roshan

In 2004, Reliance emerged as the first and only private Indian organisation to be listed in the Fortune Global 500 list. (Image: AFP and Reliance Industries)Reliance Retail became the largest retailer by revenue in 2014. Reliance Retail started its journey in 2006 with the opening of its first Reliance Fresh store. (Image: AFP)In 2019, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance became the first Indian company to cross Rs 10 lakh crore market capitalisation. The multinational conglomerate company made history on November 28, becoming the first listed Indian entity to reach this milestone. (Image: Forbes)Mukesh Ambani became the first Indian to enter the global top 10 richest billionaires list released by Hurun Research in 2019, based on the wealth from telecom, retail and energy. Since 2019, Ambani has continued to secure his spot on Hurun Global Rich List. (Image: Reuters)In November 2019, Reliance Jio surpassed all other telecom operators to become the biggest in terms of subscribers. According to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Reliance Jio added 5.6 million new subscribers in November 2019, taking its total to 369.93 million.Reliance Jio made several records not only in India but across the globe and crossed the 130 million customers mark in one year of its operations. Mukesh Ambani launched Reliance Jio on September 5, 2016.In November 2019, Reliance Industries overtook Britain's BP Plc to take the sixth spot in the elite club of oil companies in the world. Reliance Industries was valued at $138 billion, while BP Plc had a market valuation of $132 billion, as on November 19, 2019. (Image: Reuters)Reliance has set an ambitious target of achieving net-zero carbon by 2035. It intends to invest over $10 billion (Rs 75,000 crore) in building the most comprehensive ecosystem for New Energy and New Materials in India. (Image: Reuters)