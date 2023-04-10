Most exciting bikes expected to be launched in 2023 | In Pics

1/7

Without doubt, the Indian two-wheeler market is huge and while most sales take place in the commuter and scooter section, the enthusiast segment, too, has been heating up over the past few years. There have already been launches so far and the rest of the year promises exciting new models as well.

Himalayan 450 | This is probably the most anticipated motorcycle of the year. Spotted a number of times being tested, the Himalayan 450 is perhaps one of Royal Enfield’s most modern bikes, thanks to a new liquid-cooled engine. Obviously based on the Himalayan model, the new adventure tourer promises to be just as tough as its air-cooled counterpart. There aren’t specifics on how much the engine will churn out, but we can expect a much higher output, somewhere in the range of the KTM 390 bikes. There will be a new instrument cluster, with Bluetooth connectivity, switchable ABS (anti-lock braking system) just as the Himalayan has currently, and spoked rims with tubed tyres. Overall, the new Himalayan will look different with a new tank, new headlamp unit and new front and rear sections. The new engine is expected to spawn a host of new bikes, effectively updating Royal Enfield’s entire line-up. (Image: Himalayan)

KTM 390 Adventure with spoked wheels | Next up is the KTM 390 Adventure with a new set of spoked wheels. The ADV is currently offered with a set of alloys and spokes on the rims and the new feature will go a long way in increasing the off-roading capabilities of the bike. KTM is known for its torquey motorcycles and the small capacity ADVs are no less inspiring. The electronics package is inviting and it is easy to switch between the three ABS modes. Aside from the wheels, there aren’t going to be any changes to the bike. The 390 Adventure continues to be powered by the 373cc liquid-cooled single cylinder engine that produces 43 hp of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. However, this will help it square up nicely with the new Himalayan motorcycle. (Image: KTM)

Bullet 350 | Another Royal Enfield motorcycle expected in the market is the updated Bullet 350. The Bullet is the only bike to be powered by the old 350cc engine since the new J Platform was introduced. The new engine made its debut on the Meteor 350 and went on to power the Classic 350 and Hunter 350. It is finally time for the Bullet to get its update and that appears to be on the cards. The J Platform has garnered decent reviews, especially on the Hunter 350, Royal Enfield’s official entry into a different segment of the two-wheeler market. The new Bullet, like its current counterpart, will take its inspiration from the current Classic, both in terms of looks and engine performance. As such, we can expect the same output of 20 hp of power and 27 Nm of peak torque. The classic design of the Bullet will continue into the new generation with circular lighting and old-world charm. (Image: Bullet)

iQube ST | The TVS iQube electric scooter is already selling well, in both the standard as well as S variants. What people have been waiting for, however, is the top-spec ST variant. The iQube ST was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and has yet to make its debut. This variant comes with a larger battery pack that allows for a longer range than the standard and S variants. The 4.56 kWh battery pack allows for a range of 110 km in power mode and up to 145 km in eco mode. Additionally, the iQube’s battery can be charged from 0 to 80 percent in 2.5 hours when using a fast charger. The scooter is capable of a top speed of 82 km/h and has tech such as a touchscreen instrument cluster, over-the-air updates and a tyre pressure monitoring system. (Image: iQube)

Yamaha big bikes | Yamaha is finally set to bring its middle-weight segment bikes to India. The YZF R7 and the MT 07 have been on Indian motorcycle enthusiasts’ minds for a long time. Yamaha showcased these bikes and a few others to some dealers at an event recently and reports suggest the bikes will make their way to India towards the end of the year. The MT 09, widely considered to be one of the most manic Yamahas, is sure to shake things up for some of the big boys in the country. (Image: Yamaha)

Bajaj-Triumph partnership bike | Finally, the Bajaj-Triumph partnership is getting ready to debut their bikes. According to the latest spy shots, the new bike seems to sport all the necessary bits that allow for its official approval in India. What’s even more exciting is that while the bike is likely to debut by the end of the year, India will be one of the first markets to get them. The new bike will go directly up against the Royal Enfield bikes and while there already seems to be a lot of new competition in that segment, a bike from the stables of Triumph is definitely something to look forward to. (Image: Bajaj)

