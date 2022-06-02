Kia EV6 to the Mercedes-Benz EQS: Top EVs to look forward to in the second-half of 2022

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

The first half of 2022 saw some splendid launches, both in the conventional combustion engine space as well as the electric vehicle space. From Tata’s new long-range Nexon EV Max to BMW’s longest range i4 sedan, the number electric cars in India have only been rising. And that’s not all. The number of electric two-wheelers has also been on the rise. Deliveries of the Ola scooters have finally commenced and a slew of launches this year has only made choices more difficult, yet somehow more practical. (Image: Kia)Kia EV6 | Kia has already kicked off the second half of the year with the launch of the EV6 crossover. One of their most technologically advanced cars, the EV6 comes to India via the CBU route and is priced at Rs 59.95 lakh. The EV6 is available in two variants – GT Line RWD and GT Line AWD. As you may have guessed, the primary difference between the two variants is that of the drivetrain. The RWD variant is powered by a 77.4 kWh battery pack that provides energy to a rear-wheel-drive motor. This produces 226 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This variant also provides the most kilometers with a claimed range of 528 km. The AWD on the other hand draws power from the same battery 77.4 kWh battery pack. It does however get two motors – one at each axle – which combined churns out 320 hp of maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque. The AWD understandably, however, also gives you a lower range figure of 425 km on a single charge. In terms of features, the Kia is loaded to the brim with things like ADAS, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, wireless charging and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system. (Image: Kia)Hyundai Ioniq 5 | The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is, under its skin, essentially the Kia EV6. This hatchback, however, is set to be assembled in India itself. Both cars have similar attributes where the powertrain is concerned thanks to the use of the same E-GMP platform that also underpins the Kia EV6. This means the Ioniq, in international markets, gets two battery options, a 58 kWh battery pack and a 77.8 kWh battery pack. According to the WLTP cycle, the Ioniq 5 is claimed to deliver a maximum range of 507 km on a full charge. Motor options will also be similar with the rear-wheel-drive motor capable of producing 226 hp of maximum power while the two AWD motors will churn up 320 hp of maximum power. The biggest advantage that the Ioniq will have is the pricing. While the EV6’s CBU route asks for 100 percent in taxes, the CKD route will attract just about 15 percent which means we could see a price as low as around the Rs 45 lakh mark. Another advantage is that, for now, the Kia is has only listed 100 units for sale in India. (Image: Hyundai)Volvo XC40 Recharge | Volvo XC40 hasn’t officially launched the XC40 Recharge in India yet. Prices for the car, however, have been announced to start at Rs 75 lakh. While this does make it a fairly expensive offering, where electric vehicles are concerned, it also means that the Recharge does not have any direct rival. On the higher end, you have the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC, the Jaguar I-Pace and Audi E-Tron while on the lower end, you see the Kia EV6, and even further down you find the Tata Nexon EV and the MG ZS EV. The Recharge is powered by a 78 kWh battery pack paired to two electric motors – one on each axle. Combined these motors churn out 408 hp of maximum power and 600 Nm of peak torque. The company claims a 0-100 km/h time of just 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h. As per the WLTP test cycle the XC40 can travel up to 418 km on a single charge. The Recharge also comes with 150 kW fast charging capabilities allowing for an 80 percent charge to be achieved in just 40 minutes. (Image: Volvo)Mercedes-Benz EQS | The Mercedes-Benz EQS is, at the moment, the pinnacle of luxury EV sedans. Scheduled for a launch sometime towards the end of the year the EQS will be the company’s flagship EV. We expect it to be available in two trims – EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 4MATIC. Powering the base spec 450+ is a single RWD motor that produces 328 hp of power and 568 Nm of torque. The top-spec 580 4MATIC on the other hand is powered by two electric motors that combined churn out 516 hp of maximum power and 855 Nm of peak torque. If the Kia is loaded to the brim with features, the EQS makes itself another box and then fills that up too. The highlight will be available on the top-spec trim. The Hyperscreen, as Mercedes calls it, is an all-glass dashboard complete with three displays that seamlessly flow into each other. You have the usual instrument cluster and infotainment system but a third display sits in front of the passenger allowing them to control the entertainment needs of the car. The biggest news about the EQS, however, is that it will be locally assembled at Mercedes’ Chakan facility allowing for fairly low prices when compared to full imports. Actual pricing, however, we are just going to wait and see the kind of hole it will burn. (Image: Mercedes-Benz)Tata Altroz EV | Tata is already paving the pathway for a slew of launches in the coming years. The closest one now, however, after the Nexon EV Max is of the Altroz EV. The car was already showcased in its pre-production form back at the 2020 Auto Expo and its about time for the Altroz to arrive. The Altroz EV is expected to be powered by the same powertrain that is available on the standard range Nexon EV. The Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that powers a single 129 hp electric motor. This figure could be revised slightly on the Altroz, but we can definitely expect slightly higher range figures thanks to the lighter weight of the hatchback. Feature upgrades can be expected over the current ICE ALtroz’s list. Things like connected car tech should come as standard along with more premium interiors. In terms of pricing, we can expect a figure around the Rs 10-11 lakh mark and we should see the car launching in India sometime towards the end of this year. (Image: Tata Motors)Tata Tiago EV | The Tiago will be their entry-level hatchback and will likely be powered by the same motor as the Tigor EV that is also currently on sale. This means while performance should be roughly the same, the Tiago EV will undercut the Tigor EV so as to provide customers with a cheaper option in the EV segment. The Tiago EV is expected to be powered by a 26 kWh battery pack which in turn powers an electric motor that produces 74 hp of maximum power and 170 Nm of torque. While the Tigor EV is currently the cheapest EV in Tata’s lineup starting at Rs 11.99 lakh, the Tiago EV should get a starting price tag of somewhere near the Rs 8-10 lakh mark. In terms of equipment, expect roughly the same features list as what is available on the ICE Tiago, but with a few updates to keep things fresh and futuristic. As for range, the Tiago EV is expected to be capable of roughly 310 km on a single charge. (Image: Tata Motors)Mahindra eKUV100 |First showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Mahindra eKUV100 has been spotted testing multiple times and most of these times it has been without camouflage. Obviously, the electrified version of the KUV100 NXT, the eKUV100 has had its set of teething problems. It seems likely this will be the year the EV compact SUV finally makes it to the market. In terms of design, aside from accents, there shouldn’t be major changes to the eKUV100. It will remain largely true to the model showcased at the Auto Expo which itself stays true to its ICE counterpart. Mahindra also seems to be targeting a range of at least 250 km. And with a price of sub-Rs 10 lakh, the eKUV100 could be the cheapest EV in the market when launched. This will drastically undercut Mahindra’s main rival in the UV segment, the Tata Nexon EV by a large margin, if you are willing to overlook range. Mahindra is also all set to unveil its dedicated EV platform and will see three new dedicated EVs being unveiled in July this year. (Image: Mahindra Auto)Hyundai Kona Electric | First launched in India back in 2019, the Hyundai Kona Electric became the first electric car to grace our markets from a mainstream manufacturer. In 2020, the Kona Electric received its first facelift internationally. The car is now bound for our shores once again and this means a host of changes and upgrades. For starters, the Kona Electric receives a new design complete with an overhauled front fascia. The front grille has been removed now and the Kona looks like the EV it was born to be. Headlamps have been sharpened and the cladding has been toned down with body coloured wheel arches and a new set of alloys. Mechanically, the Kona will remain unchanged. The current Kona in India is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery paired with a 136 hp motor providing a range of 304 km on a single charge. Globally, however, the SUV also gets a larger 64 kWh battery pack paired with a 204 hp motor. This variant allows for a total range of 483 km. Whether Hyundai decides to bring in this variant is yet to be seen but we should be able to see the interior updates similar to the international spec Kona. (Image: Hyundai)