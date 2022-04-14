In Pics | Kia EV6: Everything you need to know about Kia’s first electric car for India

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

Kia has been making waves in the Indian market ever since they launched the Kia Seltos. Their MUV, the Kia Carnival as well as their compact SUV, the Sonet have already established footholds in our market and the company seems to want to push forward with now electrifying their range. The Korean car company’s first electric car, the EV6, will now make its way to India and there are spy pictures to prove it too. But what is the Kia EV6? The SUV has already been launched internationally so we already have the low down on what to expect. (Image: Kia)We’ll start with the design. The Kia EV6 is essentially a crossover, which means it is a hatchback, but with styling that more closely resembles that of an SUV. With the EV6, however, even the dimensions fall more towards the SUV side than a conventional hatchback. The EV6 is designed using the brand’s new ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. This means sharp lines and curves all melding together to form a very futuristic looking vehicle. (Image: Kia)The front of the car features a clamshell bonnet, and a very slim grille that is flanked by sharp angular headlamps. The DRLs within the headlamp clusters form what Kia is calling a digital tiger nose grille. The front windshield is raked enough to allow for a sportier look while the bumper also acts as an intake to channel air under the car allowing for better cooling for the batteries. (Image: Kia)The EV6 is wide and this can best be seen from the rear. It is also where the rear light bar runs the width of the car ending in the tail lights. Also, there are two spoilers – one which is positioned just above the tail lights forming a sort of boot lip and a more conventional roof mounted spoiler. Looking at the car from the side, you can see the crossover design more clearly with large alloy rims, a raked floating roofline and body cladding along the wheel arches. In terms of dimensions, the EV6 measures 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,545 mm in height with a wheelbase measuring 2,900 mm. (Image: Kia)Moving on to what powers the car. Now internationally, Kia offers the EV6 in a total of five variants. The first is a 58 kWh battery pack paired to a single motor that sends 170 hp to rear wheels. The same battery pack can also be used to power a dual motor set up that sends 235 hp to all four wheels. Then there is a larger 77.4 kWh battery pack. This power pack can be paired to a single motor in RWD configuration producing 229 hp or with a dual-motor AWD configuration producing 325 hp of power. Finally, there is the GT variant that uses the larger battery pack with two motors and in its AWD guise which churns out 585 hp of maximum power and 740 Nm of peak torque. Of these which one will make it to India, however, we will have to wait and watch. (Image: Kia)As for charging, the EV6 comes equipped with a 800 Volt rapid charging system which allows for a charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Of course, it also comes equipped with the more standard 7 kW charging system which allows for a full charge in 11 hours. (Image: Kia)Over on the inside, things are as fancy as expected. There is a slim dashboard that holds a panoramic touchscreen system (this seems to be a trend among manufacturers now). The screen houses two displays. One sits in the centre of the dash, the infotainment display, pivoted slightly towards the driver while the other sits behind the steering wheel, a.k.a. the instrument cluster. (Image: Kia)The steering wheel is a neat two spoke design that features all of the buttons you would normally see on a top-end car. The climate control buttons are haptic and sit below the infotainment screen and the centre console houses a rotary knob that functions as the gear selector, and the start/stop button. The seats are made from a lightweight material and the fabrics have been created using recycled plastic. (Image: Kia)Now, the EV6 is an electric car and anything short of futuristic just won’t do. As such, the EV6 comes with a full suite of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This helps monitor and assist with driving functions and includes emergency brakes, front collision warning, blind spot monitoring and assistance, lane keep monitoring and assistance, cruise control and so much more. (Image: Kia)The Kia EV6 has been designed on the dedicated e-GMP architecture that also underpins the Hyundai Ioniq 5. As such there are a lot of similarities on the internals of the car, but are very different. Hyundai is also planning on bringing the Ioniq 5 to India and it should happen sometime this year as well. For now, we are looking forward to the EV6 which is likely to launch sometime towards the middle of the year. The car will be brought to India via the CBU (Completely Built-up) route so we don’t expect changes to be made on any front. What we will have to see however, is which variant Kia decides to bring to India. Spy pictures tell us the top-spec GT trim has been testing on Indian roads and while this is most likely to make it to our market, it would be nice to see the lower spec version as well, just so we have a slightly cheaper option. (Image: Kia)And finally, pricing. Considering the CBU import route, we could see a retail sticker of somewhere around the Rs 60 lakh mark. At this price, there is not a lot that the Kia EV6 will compete against except for the Volvo XC40 Recharge which was launched just recently. However, there should be more competition once Hyundai also brings its Ioniq 5 to India. (Image: Kia)