In Pics | Hyundai revealed all-new Tucson in India

Moneycontrol News

Hyundai India unveiled the all-new Tucson in India on July 13. The all-new Hyundai Tucson offers a new-age premium SUV experience with advanced connectivity solutions that cater to modern day need of consumers. (Image: Hyundai)The car is a design revolution that has power to transform the perception of a premium SUV. The fourth-generation version comes with petrol and diesel powertrains, mated with six and eight-speed automatic transmissions, respectively. (Image: Hyundai)The all-new Hyundai Tucson is powered by new Nu 2.0 Petrol Engine with a 6-Speed automatic transmission and a new R 2.0 Diesel engine with an 8-Speed automatic transmission. (Image: Hyundai)Tucson offers a 26.03 cm (10.25") HD Audio Video Navigation System that reinforces the SUV’s hi-tech cabin experience while also enhancing convenience. (Image: Hyundai)The Hyundai Bluelink connected car technology in Tucson offers enhanced voice recognition commands and over the air updates (system and map), delivering a seamless 3rd space experience. (Image: Hyundai)Front ventilated and heated seats ensure utmost comfort by maintaining optimum seat temperature while passengers are seated. The feature can also be controlled through voice commands. (Image: Hyundai)The 1st in Segment Multi Air Mode technology activates gentle airflow from multiple vents thereby offering a superior level of comfort and control. (Image: Hyundai)The SUV sets a new safety benchmark through a combination of advanced safety features with Hyundai SmartSense (Advance Driver Assistance System). (Image: Hyundai)Tucson offers customer level next safety with 6 airbags and over 45 defensive safety layers in the form of advanced active and passive safety features as standard for complete protection. (Image: Hyundai)