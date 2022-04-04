From ADVs to naked bikes, here are the motorcycles all set to launch this month

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

March had a number of new launches in the two-wheeler segment in both the conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) space as well as the EV space. The Oben Rorr promised to widen the motorcycle segment and the Ola S1 vowed to deliver more miles per charge with better power in the scooter space. In the ICE segment, we had launches like Royal Enfield’s Scram 411 – a Himalayan reimagined for scrambler aesthetic and performance – as well as the Triumph Tiger 660 Sport in the premium motorcycles segment.While April doesn’t have those kind of electric motorcycles and scooters launching, we still have an exciting month to look forward to. April promises bikes in almost all segments from ADVs to supersport to naked. The only one unfortunately missing is a cruiser which we should be able to see in the upcoming months thanks to Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 which has already been spotted testing several times. For now, here are the five two-wheelers we will see in April 2022Triumph Tiger 1200 Explorer | We’ll start in the premium segment first. Back in December, Triumph unveiled the next-generation Triumph Tiger Explorer 1200. While the Tiger 900 series is definitely the more popular option, the Tiger Explorer competes directly with the all-powerful BMW R 1250 GS. Now with the new generation, there is a lot of new features including a new design as well as a whole host of other things. Starting with design, we see something that is vey similar to the new-gen Tiger 900s, so you have a sleeker appearance now. There is a new chassis that Triumph has built for the explorer which weighs 5.5 kgs less and this also helped with the slimming the bike down. As for the powertrain, the Explorer uses a new 1,160cc triple-cylinder engine complete with the new T-Plane firing order. This makes 150 hp of maximum power (9 hp more than the current-gen bike) and 130 Nm of torque. As for features, a whole host has been added including a radar system that allows for blind spot and lane change warning. Unlike the Ducati Multistrada V4, however, the Tiger Explorer doesn’t get adaptive cruise control.Ducati Multistrada V2 | Ducati has become an extremely popular name in the Indian market these days when it comes to adventure touring enthusiasts: a segment once ruled majorly by the likes of Triumph and BMW. This time, Ducati is all set to replace the Multistrada 950 and the while the V2 has already been available in international markets, it has yet to make its way to India. We’ll start off with the engine first seeing as how it is still the same 973cc L-twin motor. It is different from the 950 however, thanks to lighter components being used. There is a new updated gearbox and clutch as well. As for output figures, the powerplant churns out 114 hp of maximum power and 94 Nm of peak torque. This is 2 Nm less, but it kicks in a whole 1,000 rpm lower on the rev bank which means you’ll feel it much earlier. The V2 is also 5 kg lighter than the 950 which is a fairly marginal change but you’ll definitely be able to feel that. Moving on, the ergonomics have been tweaked with a narrower seat and footpegs, both set 10 mm lower than the before. Additional features include a 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) aiding ABS and traction control, hill-hold and more electronics. The V2 will also come with an S variant which kicks things up a notch in terms of electronics such as cruise control, quick-shifter, cornering headlamps and a full-colour TFT dash.KTM RC 390 | KTM has already launched the new-gen RC 125 and RC 200. The only one left was the KTM RC 390 and while there is still no official word, the bike has been homologated and we expect it to come here sooner rather than later. The current-gen KTM RC 390 has officially been removed from the website, adding to the suspicion that the bike is almost here. As for what is new on the RC 390, we can start off first with the design which will resemble what we already see on the smaller siblings. This means a new riding dynamic thanks to the change in ergonomics, higher handlebars, slightly more forward set footpegs and a slightly bulkier looking appearance. The engine itself is expected to be the same 373cc single-cylinder, but with updated fuel mapping, a new exhaust and airbox. While power remains unchanged at 43.5 hp, torque should go up slightly from the current 36 Nm. Another good feature on a bike meant for track-riding is adjustable front suspension which is also expected along with the preload adjustable rear-monoshock. The full-colour TFT dash should also finally make its way to the RC 390 after debuting years ago on the 390 Duke. (Representative Image)KTM 390 Adventure | The next KTM in line is the 390 Adventure. Sure the bike was only recently launched in the country, but an update is always welcome. The new 390 Adventure doesn’t see drastic changes like the RC 390, but the few new features add to what is already a fairly decent ADV. The 2022 390 Adventure is already up on the KTM website and showcases the two new paint schemes that will be available – a black and grey scheme and a snazzier blue and orange. As for features, the electronics package has been updated with two traction control modes – Street and Off-road – allowing you to better tailor your riding style to the type of terrain you are on. Additionally, the bike will remember the setting in case you stall the bike and have to restart. KTM has also given the Adventure lighter 10-spoke alloys for lower rotational mass. As for the engine, the bike continues with the same 373cc single that churns out 42.3 hp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of torque peaking at 7,000 rpm. This comes paired to a 6-speed manual with a quick-shifter as standard. Other features include full-colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity and cornering ABS.Yamaha MT-15 | Based on the Yamaha R15, the naked MT-15 has been doing fairly well in the Indian market. Thanks to the generation upgrade in the supersport just six months ago, changes to the MT-15 have also been likely. The company only recently stopped production of the current-gen MT-15. The design of the MT-15 is likely to remain the same, but we should see new paint schemes. What does change, however, is the heart of the bike. The same 155cc engine that powers the R15 V4 will now be used in the MT-15. This liquid-cooled single-cylinder churns out 18.1 hp of maximum power at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Braking will come from the same 282mm/220mm disc setup but the ABS system on offer should be dual-channel this time around. Front suspension, too, should see an upgrade to upside down forks instead of the conventional telescopics. Additionally, we should also see a new fully digital instrument cluster complete with Bluetooth connectivity through the company’s Y-Connect app. A traction control system and quick-shifter may be on the cards, but it isn’t very likely considering the 150cc segment barely has need for these features.