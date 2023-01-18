Citroen unveiled the new electric eC3 with 320 km range in India

1/10

Citroen India unveiled the new E-C3 electric hatchback in the country. The new e-C3 delivers a range of 320 km in a single charge. The prices of the model are yet to be announced, while bookings are set to begin on January 22. (Image: Citroen India)With DC fast charger, the all-electric e-C3 can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 57 minutes. Every Citroen showroom across India has a charging facility. (Image: Citroen India)The e-C3 can be charged conveniently from 10 percent to 100 percent in 10 hours and 30 minutes with a 15 Amp plug point at home or the workplace. A portable charging cable comes with the car kit, which can be plugged into any 15 Amp socket. (Image: Citroen India)The Citroen e-C3 features a 26 cm Citroen connect touchscreen with wireless screen mirroring, 3 accessory packs with 47 customisation options, a 29.2 kWh battery pack with regenerative braking which will charge your vehicle's battery every time you apply brakes with Regenerative Braking, tropicalised AC, and many more. (Image: Citroen India)The electric motor can help the model attain speeds from 0-60 kmph in 6.8 seconds and has a maximum speed of 107 kmph. (Image: Citroen India)The intuitive and modern 26 cm Citroen Connect touchscreen allows to mirror of key functions of smartphones through wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. (Image: Citroen India)The all-electric new e-C3 comes with MyCitroen Connect app with 35 smart features to help you stay connected with your car wherever you are with quick and easy access. (Image: Citroen India)The e-C3 offers a fully automatic drive with an E-Toggle and, Eco and Standard drive modes to customize the driving experience. (Image: Citroen India)Citroen offers electric e-C3 in different colour combinations: 4 monotone – Polar White, Zesty Orange, Platinum Grey, and Steel Grey, 9 dual tone – Polar White with Zesty Orange roof, Platinum grey with Zesty Orange roof, Steel Grey with Zesty Orange roof, Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Zesty Orange with Platinum Grey roof, Steel Grey with Platinum Grey roof, Zesty Orange with Polar White roof, Platinum Grey with Polar White roof, and Steel Grey with Polar White roof, 3 customisation packs, and 2 interior trims. (Image: Citroen India)The automakers offer high voltage battery warranty for 7 years or 1,40,000 km (whichever is earlier), electric motor warranty for 5 years or 1,00,000 km (whichever is earlier), and standard vehicle warranty for 3 years or 1,25,000 km (whichever is earlier). (Image: Citroen India)