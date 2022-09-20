Biggest, Baddest | The Hennessey VelociRaptor is a Ford F-150 Raptor on steroids

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

If you live in the US of A and want to get behind the wheel of the biggest, baddest pick-up truck there is, you’re in luck. Texas-based hypercar manufacturer Hennessey Performance Engineering has taken the already mean Ford F-150 Raptor and turned it into a 6X6 drive truck that only dreams are made of: the Hennessey VeliciRaptor 6X6. Sure, it won't be seen on Indian roads, but that should not stop us from gawking at this monster. (If you're willing to shell out a tonne of money to have it imported — Hennessey will be happy to ship it.) (Image: hennesseyperformance)The VelociRaptor is based on the Ford F-150 Raptor, which should be obvious from its name. But it isn’t a newly modded out truck either. In fact, this is the third generation of VelociRaptor trucks; the second-gen version was the first to offer the six-by-six drive configuration. The third-gen is based on the latest F-150, which means the newest looks and a new souped up engine. (Image: hennesseyperformance)We’ll start with the design first. The F-150 is already fairly gritty. It comes with large, off-road-capable rims, a nice aggressive looking front and a flatbed at the back — because it is a pick-up truck. (Image: hennesseyperformance)That clearly wasn’t enough for the folks at Hennessey, however, judging by what else they’ve done. The front, for example, gets tweaked bumpers and a protective bar. The roof sees a lightbar as standard as well and the rear features get a new bumper, too. The back also features a new axle, complete with a set of new 20-inch rims wrapped in massive 37-inch off-road tyres. Of course, the new axle also means the flatbed is longer now, with a custom 2.4-metre bed. This adds 45 percent more volume over the 1.67-metre flatbed in the original. And finally, a three-inch lift kit has to be mentioned since you’ll be wondering why it looks taller. (Image: hennesseyperformance)Moving over to the powertrain components, you already know that the truck has six wheels, all of which are driven by the engine. Now, while this longer wheelbase may not be exactly helpful in certain scenarios, the two extra wheels with the dual locking rear axles mean there is an added 50 percent traction. The engine, however, remains the same as the F-150 — a 3.6-litre V6 turbo-petrol mill. Hennessey has given its own set of upgrades to this. There is a new high-capacity intercooler with a blow-off valve — a new air induction system that breathes more freely. (Image: hennesseyperformance)Hennessey has also remapped the engine. All of these together allow the VelociRaptor’s power plant to churn out 558 PS of maximum power and 930 Nm of peak torque. That's a whopping 108 PS and 219 Nm more than the original. Hennessey also says that the suspension has been revamped to make sure more power reaches the ground. (Image: hennesseyperformance)Commenting on the pickup, John Hennessey, founder and CEO of the company, said, “Everything is bigger and faster in Texas and our VelociRaptor 6×6 takes this concept to the extreme! Building on the capability, power, and presence of our VelociRaptor truck, our latest six-wheel drive offering will delight customers across the US and around the world with its power and go-anywhere abilities.” (Image: hennesseyperformance)On the inside, the VelociRaptor should have all the usual equipment from the 2022 F-150 Raptor. This includes the flow-through centre console, the 12-inch digital productivity screen, 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient lighting, dome light, fade-to-off interior lighting, all of the gauges and metres, 12-volt power point, as well as heated and ventilated front seats. (Image: hennesseyperformance)As for pricing, the standard Ford F-150’s starting price is $31,520. On the other hand, the F-150 Raptor, the donor car, retails at a starting MSRP of $70,555. Hennessey’s monster, however, will burn a hole in the bank account with its price tag of $399,950. In Indian currency, that’s Rs 3.1 crore at the time of writing. — Hennessey is willing to ship the truck globally and if you’re willing to pay the crores, it can be had. However, it will most likely remain a left-hand-drive vehicle. If it helps. Hennessey is offering a three-year/36,000 mile (58,000 km) warranty. The Hennessey VelociRaptor is already in production and the first trucks have already been shipped and were delivered earlier this month. (Image: hennesseyperformance)