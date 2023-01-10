Auto Expo 2023 | Hyundai to showcase its third EV 'Ioniq 6'. Here's all you need to know

1/10

Hyundai is all set to electrify Auto Expo 2023. The showstopper is the launch of the company’s next electric vehicle (EV) for the Indian market, the Ioniq 5. The hatchback will have a sub-Rs 50-lakh price mark, effectively undercutting its sister manufacturer Kia’s EV6, which is already on sale in India. Aside from this, we will also get to see the Hyundai Ioniq 6, the company’s third EV in its global line-up after the Kona EV and the Ioniq 5 that was recently shown overseas. Essentially an all-electric sedan, the Ioniq 6 was first previewed as the Hyundai Prophecy concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. Then, in June last year, the company unveiled its production version and gave it the name it has today. (Image: Hyundai)Let’s talk design. The first thing you notice about the Ioniq 6 is how curvy it is. The front fascia has a set of headlamps that are so wide that when you squint, you see a slight resemblance to the Toyota Supra. Of course, the long nose is missing and there are two extra doors to the car. The shape of the sedan is characterised by smooth lines and tasteful creases that run the length of the car. (Image: Hyundai)The Ioniq 6 is based on the brand’s E-GMP or Electric – Global Modular Platform skateboard architecture. This also underpins the Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6. What this means is that the batteries along with most of the powertrain components are part of the substructure of the car. The motors are mounted directly to the axle so there is no transmission tunnel and the front wheels can be positioned much further than on normal cars. All of this together means there is a phenomenal amount of cabin space. (Image: Hyundai)Coming back to the dimensions, the Ioniq 6 measures 4,855 mm, 1,880 mm, and 1,495 mm in length, width, and height, respectively. All of this and a wheelbase of 2,950 mm puts it in close competition with the Tesla 3 and the BMW i4. It gets all-LED lighting elements with pixel-style LEDs on the tail like you see on the Ioniq 5, up to 20-inch rims and a notchback rear section that affords it an extremely sporty stance. The company claims that thanks to the 6’s design, the drag coefficient sits at a measly 0.21. This is the lowest drag coefficient in all of Hyundai’s line-ups and is also one of the lowest in the world. For context, Ioniq 6’s direct rival, the Tesla Model 3, has a drag coefficient of 0.24. (Image: Hyundai)Powering the Ioniq 6 are the same powertrain options that you get on the EV6 and the Ioniq 5. The two battery options include the 53 kWh pack and the larger 77.4 kWh pack. These are then mated to either an electric motor set up to run in rear-wheel-drive format or an all-wheel-drive setup with one motor at each axle. Power figures are obviously different for either drivetrain system. The single-motor RWD produces 228 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The dual-motor AWD on the other hand churns out 320 hp of maximum power and 605 Nm of peak torque. (Image: Hyundai)Now, there is a difference between the RWD and AWD variants when it comes to range, depending on which battery option you choose to go with. The standard range battery is available only when optioned with the RWD system. According to the WLTP cycle, this pairing gets a total effective range of 429 km. The 77.4 kWh battery pack on the other hand can be optioned in either drive format. When paired with the AWD system, you can travel for up to 583 km on a single charge. On the other hand, when paired with the RWD system, the car can travel up to 614 km without requiring a top-up. (Image: Hyundai)Range is not the only thing the Ioniq 6 is good for. Hyundai's high-speed 800V charging system also allows for lightning-fast charging times. According to Hyundai, a 10 to 80 percent charge can be achieved in just under 18 minutes. The Ioniq 6 also gets the vehicle-to-load feature which allows you to power electrical and electronic devices and appliances directly from the power sockets provided inside the car. (Image: Hyundai)Moving on to the cabin and the interiors. We’ve already said that thanks to the skateboard architecture, the interiors are extremely roomy. But the Ioniq 6 won’t stop there to make the ride feel more premium. The dash is a nice minimalist design with ambient lighting strips that run the width of the car with a flat centre console sitting just below. Then you have the digital side mirrors. These are essentially cameras mounted to the outside of the vehicle which project a real-time video onto screens that sit at either end of the dash. The highlight, however, is the two 12-inch freestanding digital displays that sit behind the steering wheel and extend out towards the centre. This forms your instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system for a seamless experience. (Image: Hyundai)The Ioniq 6 is loaded with features, too. ADAS or Advanced driver-assistance systems is of course offered, which provides your most important safety features including emergency braking, collision warning and mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control with lane keep assist that also allows the car to change lanes autonomously when the turn signal is engaged, and much more. It also gets something Hyundai calls Intelligent Front-lighting System. Thanks to the front camera and individual LEDs present in the headlamp, the car’s computer detects traffic in front of the car and controls the lighting direction so as not to dazzle oncoming drivers. Other features include a head-up display, 360-degree camera, relaxation comfort seat in the first row, wireless charging, smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, a range of USB ports, remote parking assist, and a host of other features. (Image: Hyundai)Coming down to brass tacks, Hyundai hasn’t said anything about an India launch just yet. For now, the Ioniq 6 is only being showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside a number of other cars and concepts including the Nexo FCEV, Hyundai’s fuel-cell electric SUV. This showcasing will be used to gauge customer interest in our market and if Hyundai deems it worth, we could see the Ioniq 6 go up against the likes of other electric sedans such as the Mercedes-Benz EQS, which is on the higher end of the price range and the BMW i4 that will more directly compete with it. (Image: Hyundai)