10 bikes you could go for instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max

For most of us, a mobile phone is something we cannot do without. We use it for almost everything. The iPhone 14 Pro Max makes a very compelling case for itself. But what if you realise that almost any phone can do that and what you really want is something that makes it easier for you to commute? Priced at just under Rs 1.50 lakh, the phone is by no means cheap and there are a number of motorcycles you could buy for that price. The higher price also means that these two-wheelers fall into mostly the premium category within the Indian motorcycling scenario consisting of everything but commuter bikes. Here are the top 10 bikes you could buy instead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.We’re going to start with one of the biggest names in the Indian motorcycling industry, Royal Enfield. The Hunter 350 was just recently launched and it has left its impression on not only RE fans but non-believers, too. The launch of the new bike signals a new outlook from Royal Enfield where retro cruisers aren’t the centre of attraction anymore. Designed as an urban bike, the Hunter 350 is light, nimble and absolutely pleasing to look at. The design integrates modern design cues with retro styling in a way that is unique to RE. The Hunter 350 is powered by the same 349cc single-cylinder engine that made its debut in the Meteor 350. This thumper produces 20.2 hp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque, the same as the Meteor. But the changes to the chassis, the lighter weight and the altered engine mapping mean the Hunter rides very differently. It does come with modern tech such as ABS and Bluetooth connectivity, but the Tripper Navigation system is optional. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts at a price of Rs 1.49 lakh ex-showroom, but if you have a little more, you can spring for the top-spec Metro variant which gets its own set of switchgear, alloy rims, ABS on both wheels and a lot more paint options. (Image: Royal Enfield)Launched in July, the TVS Ronin is a direct competitor to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The middle-weight retro space where RE has ruled seemingly forever is now being invaded and while they aren’t the only ones, TVS does want a piece of that pie. Design-wise, the Ronin is something of a mix between a café racer and a scrambler. It gets the short, stubby seat from a café racer and the higher, more upright position and handlebars of a scrambler. The overall design doesn't look bad. Quite the reverse, in fact. The bulky tank provides decent space to grab onto it with your knees and the lighting comes straight from the modern era with LEDs all around. There is a decent serving of shiny metal as well with chrome on the exhaust at the rear and gold on the inverted 41 mm Showa forks that suspend that front wheel. The Ronin is powered by a smaller 225.9cc single-cylinder engine and that means a lower torque output of just 19.39 Nm at 3,750 rpm. Power on the other hand is about the same as the Hunter at 20.4 hp of maximum output at 7,750 rpm. The Ronin also gets a slipper clutch which means a much lighter lever pull. TVS has also gone with a more modern approach with higher variants getting Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, voice control and two riding modes, Urban and Rain. (Image: TVS Motors)Next on the list is the very recently launched Kawasaki W175. As far as pricing and design goes, the W175 can compete with the Ronin and the Hunter, but the specs are akin to that of a Bajaj Pulsar 150 thanks to its smaller engine. The Kawasaki is a premium motorcycle brand and the W175’s design comes straight down from its bigger W800 sibling. It gets a similar round headlamp, teardrop fuel tank and is more reminiscent of the RE Classic and Bullet rather than the Hunter. Unfortunately, there are no modern touches to the Kawasaki, which is a little disappointing. The speedometer is completely analogue with lights to indicate neutral, turn signal, high beam and a couple of warning lights. There’s no Bluetooth connectivity and no LED, but this, some would argue, is more retro than most retro modern bikes. Powering the W175 is a 177cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. This churns out 13 hp of maximum power and 13.2 Nm of torque. The saving grace is the bike’s ultra-low 135 kg kerb weight. Transmission is handled by a 5-speed transmission with conventional forks and shock absorbers doing duty in the suspension department. Braking comes from a disc up front and a drum at the rear. (Image: Kawasaki)We now come to one of the more modern designs in the motorcycle world. Yamaha has long been known for its reliable motorcycles ever since the RX 100, which has its own cult following despite being discontinued eons ago and the RD 350 before that. The latest iterations of the FZ25 were launched back in 2020 and updated to the latest BS-VI emission norms. Design-wise, the FZ25 is muscular with a big tank, sculpted headlamp fairing and big fat tyres that give it a very premium look. The headlamp unit itself comprises a big projector lamp and a sleek DRL unit which gives you the impression of looking into the face of an attack robot from a sci-fi movie. Now, there is another variant of the FZ25 called the FZS25, but there is very little to differentiate between the two, the most notable feature being a taller windscreen, gold rims and knuckle guards on the handlebar. Powering the FZ25 is a 249cc air-cooled engine that produces 20.8 hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, the FZ25 isn’t the cheapest 250 here, but it also isn’t the most expensive, with the KTM 250 Duke taking the prize at Rs 2.37 lakh, though it does also come with a huge bump in engine output figures thanks to liquid cooling. (Image: Yamaha)The first-and only-adventure tourer to make it to this list is the Honda CB200X. And I say adventure tourer because while the Hero Xpulse 200 does crop up, I’d personally like to classify the Xpulse in the dual-sport category. But we’ll get there. The Honda CB200X was launched in August last year as an answer to the growing number of ADV enthusiasts in India. It combines some of the best possible workings of a lower-segment motorcycle, especially the price point, and adds in the nuances that make an ADV what it is. The design, for example, is a tall motorcycle with a high tank and higher handlebars. The fairing at the front is large and the windscreen is capable of protecting you from buffeting winds on long rides. Overall, the CB200X is very reminiscent of Honda’s flagship offering, the Africa Twin. It also gets dual-sport tyres to make sure you’re sticky on both pavement as well as dirt. Powering the mini ADV is a 184.4cc single-cylinder engine that produces 17.3 hp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Suspension comes from upside down front forks and a rear monoshock while braking is handled by discs at both ends with single-channel ABS. (Image: Honda)In October, for the first time in a long time, Hamara Bajaj brought us two new Pulsars. These weren’t only generation changes with new designs but new, bigger engines as well. The new Pulsars also came with new monikers differentiating them from the rest of the Pulsar line-up — the F250 and N250. Speaking of design first, both bikes get the same muscular tank, split-seat setup, short stubby exhaust and alloy wheels. The only thing that differentiates the two bikes is the front. While the N250 is meant to be naked, it gets a single-piece handlebar, tank shrouds and a headlamp unit that while similar to the Yamaha FZ25 has its own twist. The F250, on the other hand, gets a clip-on handlebar and a full fairing up front complete with its own unique headlamp design. Everything else remains the same, including the switchgear and instrument cluster which Bajaj calls the infinity display. Powering the bikes is a 249cc oil-cooled single that produces 24.5 hp of maximum power at 8,750 rpm and 21.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It gets a slipper clutch for better lever control and a five-speed transmission. As far as pricing goes, both bikes start at an identical Rs 1.45 lakh, ex-showroom. (Image: Bajaj)Now we come to the Hero Xpulse 200 4V. It really is a mouthful, but the TVS Apache series, I think, has it worse. The Xpulse is a dual-sport motorcycle and not an ADV. Unlike the Honda CB200X, the Xpulse doesn’t get a fairing, it is thinner and it is taller. It gets much better ground clearance than the CB200X and the lack of a fairing means the wind bellows into you on your sides and on your legs. The windscreen does help a little but that’s like putting a handkerchief on your face when you would really like a bedsheet. This doesn’t mean it is a bad bike, however. The thinner Xpulse can also traverse more offbeat areas than the CB200X thanks to the bigger 21-inch/18-inch front and rear wheel combo. The exhaust, too, sits higher up so traversing through deeper water is easier. Powering the Xpulse 200 4V is an oil-cooled 199.6cc engine that churns out 19.1 hp of maximum power at 5,800 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Suspension comes from conventional forks up front and a monoshock at the rear while braking is handled by discs at both ends and single-channel ABS. (Image: Hero)Launched in 2020, the Honda Hornet 2.0 is a direct sibling to the CB200X featuring its own styling cues so that it can be differentiated better. The Hornet 2.0 is essentially a naked bike and in terms of specifications doesn’t really compare with the rest of this list except for the CB200X and the Xpulse 200 4V. Design-wise, the headlamp is very similar to the CB200X except that the bulky fairing is missing. It gets tanks that are nice and muscular and offer decent recesses for fitting in your knees, and the rear has the X-shaped tail lamp. Overall, the Hornet 2.0 is a proper streetfighter. Powering the Hornet is the same 184.4cc single-cylinder engine on the CB200X that produces 17.2 hp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. Suspension is in the form of upside down forks in the front and braking from discs with single-channel ABS. The Hornet also gets the same reverse LCD instrument cluster as the CB200X with a brightness adjustment of up to five levels. The Hornet 2.0 is priced at just Rs 1.35 lakh and if you’re looking for something that looks and feels sporty, this could be for you. (Image: Honda)If you’re a little more fuel conscious and you don’t see the benefit of opting for a gas guzzler instead of a battery powered device, here is an electric bike for you. The Revolt RV400 was launched back in 2019 with deliveries beginning in December of the same year. With the onslaught of battery powered cars and electric scooters, electric motorcycles are a rarity and for good reason. While motorcycles are commonplace in India as a cheaper commuting option, in other markets the point of a low-range two-wheeler is lost on most people. Speaking of the Revolt itself, its design is mostly that of a conventional motorcycle, the difference being there is no engine bay or even engine for that matter. This has been replaced by an electric motor and the battery pack that powers it. The fuel tank is also mostly for show since you don’t need fuel. The RV400 is powered by a 3 kW motor that churns out 50 Nm of torque (one of the advantages of an electric motor). Top speed is limited to 85 km/h with three riding modes that increase range at the cost of speed. According to Revolt, the RV400’s 3.24 kWh battery pack can be charged from 0 to 75 percent in as little as three hours and 1.5 hours more for the rest of the 25 percent. (Image: Revolt)And finally, for just a little variety, we’ve added a scooter. The 450X is the top-spec variant in Ather’s series of scooters and still comes at a price point that is under Rs 1.5 lakh. Granted, there are other scooters out there with similar specs (Ola S1 Pro) and lower prices, but the Ather is by far the best looking of them all thanks to its sporty and offbeat styling. The Ather 450X adopts a sleek design language that can appeal to most of the young crowd out there. It’s got slightly larger tyres as well and is balanced well enough to allow you to zip through traffic with relative ease. This is also thanks to a very peppy electric motor. Speaking of which, the 6.2 kW (warp mode) motor is capable of a continuous power output of 3.3 kW and torque of 26 Nm. The battery capacity is rated at 3.7 kWh, giving you a total ARAI-certified range of 146 km. Like the Revolt, the Ather also has different riding modes which increase the top speed of the scooter at the cost of range—the warp mode we spoke of. The benefit of electric vehicles, both scooters and motorcycles, is the electronics it comes with. Things like a full-colour LED display, Bluetooth connectivity and various other features all mainly come standard with EVs. (Image: Ather)