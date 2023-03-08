 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Women in technology faced a rough year. Fixing the inequity must start at the top

Deepali Gupta
Mar 08, 2023 / 08:24 AM IST

Quitting of high profile women leaders and the disproportionate impact on women in the massive big tech layoffs have set back gender diversity in the tech and telecom verticals. But women aren’t asking for any favours, just the right to be treated according to merit 

An inclusive social structure is what will lead to a more balanced workplace. Representational image. (Photo: Christina via Unsplash)

The narrative on women's representation in the fields of technology and telecom has changed. But the new situation isn’t much better than the earlier one. If anything, it may be getting worse given the pendulum is swinging back in favour of on-site offices and the erasing of work-life boundaries in the hybrid work model.

The last year has been tough on women, perhaps even tougher than the Covid-19 years that forced women out of the workforce due to the overwhelming burden of housework. On one hand, women who led the charge, such as Susan Wojcicki, chief executive of YouTube, are announcing exits and on the other hand, large scale layoffs across big tech are taking a toll.

Gender Gaps

A survey of 5,000 professionals by WomenTech Network pegs that over two thirds of those recently laid off were women. Big tech companies including Facebook and Twitter are pegged to have laid off nearly 100,000 employees by the end of 2023.