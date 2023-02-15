 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Why the error by Bard has Google’s investors worried

Archna Shukla
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:38 PM IST

The Bard episode once again shines the light on the fact that investors’ fundamental concern continues to be profit and its potential. Ethics, environment, governance, and social goals make for happy reading in annual reports, but they are happier to look the other way if these weigh the bottomline down

Bard is meant to be Google’s answer to ChatGPT, the new AI sensation that has taken the internet world by storm. (Credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Google is not new to controversies. From tax evasion to unfair business practices that include the abuse of its monopoly status in online search and advertising or patent infringements to violation of its users’ privacy, the internet behemoth has faced many serious allegations over the years. It has fought and paid billions of dollars in penalties in several anti-trust cases across the markets it operates in.

None of this, however, vexed its investors in a consequential manner in the past. Their trust in and support to the corporation continued unabatedly. Last week, however, the investors dealt it a blow that shocked the industry, and it came after Google’s new chatbot Bard made a factual error in a promotional video.

Bard Gets It Wrong

In an advertisement released on Twitter on February 7, Bard ­­­‑ introduced to the world as Google’s experimental conversational artificial intelligence service and launchpad for curiosity that can help simplify complex topics - was asked about the new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that a 9-year-old could be told about. Amongst a few things Bard rattled off in response was a statement that JWST took the first ever pictures of a planet outside the Earth’s solar system or exoplanet. Some Twitter users, including Bruce Macintosh, the director of the University of California Observatories and part of the team that took the first images of exoplanets, pointed out that this was factually incorrect. Soon the internet was rife with concerns about not only AI’s limitations and potential to make mistakes that may be grave but more importantly, with Google losing hold over its dominance in the internet search business.