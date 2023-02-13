 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Why aren't we all rich yet?

Merryn Somerset Webb
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

After all, 300 years of investing advice has basically given the same guidance

So follow the basic instructions in just one of the many investment books you have on your shelf, and while you might track the market more than beat the market. (Representative image)

Do you want to know how to make money in the stock market? In particular, do you want to know what will give you an edge over everyone else? I think you do. And I’m not the first finance writer to think so.

I’m reading the wonderful “Invested: How Three Centuries of Stock Market Advice Reshaped Our Money, Markets, and Mind,” a magnificent effort from five dedicated academics covering a full 300 years of printed investment advice. That adds up to an awful lot of books. But skim the contents of a few and you will find that under different titles and guises, they mostly give the same rather good advice — advice we are as well to follow today as we were in the 18th century.

The genre was kicked off by Thomas Mortimer in 1761, with his “pioneering” guide to the market, “Every Man His Own Broker,” which played on the popular idea that experts were rather overrated. (“Every Man His Own Broker” followed popular publications such as “Every Man His Own Doctor” and “Every Man His Own Lawyer.”) He found a very ready audience: The book was a hit “racing through five editions in little more than 12 months,” according to “Invested.”

Mortimer’s success at opening up what was in retrospect an obvious market (who doesn’t want to know how to get rich?) encouraged a raft of similar publications. Thomas Fortune’s “Epitome of the Stocks and Public Funds,” for example, first published in 1796 had hit 17 editions by 1856. In the early 1800s, the joint stock boom created a whole new arena for financial writers, and advice pamphlets on mining and railway stocks appeared in impressive numbers in the US and in the UK — “A Short Sure Guide to Railway Speculation” being a classic of the genre.