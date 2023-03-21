 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Want to save your columnist gig from ChatGPT-4? Be more human

Adrian Wooldridge
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

The imperfections, foibles and curiosities of columnists are the only facets that can save them from AI's ability to do their job in a fraction of time and without all the fuss and expense

Computers are taking over all sorts of jobs from preparing legal briefs to interpreting X-rays to analysing the relative performance of companies. (Image: Emiliano Vittoriosi via Unsplash)

Panic is spreading in what many of us regard as the world’s most important industry. For decades editors have been adding columns in a bid to explain the hidden meaning of the whirligig of daily events. Now we columnists must confront the possibility that ChatGPT will be able to do our job in a fraction of time and without all the fuss and expense.

Matthew Parris, one of Britain’s finest columnists, recently admitted that his assistant had asked ChatGPT to produce a Parris column on Sir Keir Starmer. “The result is scary,” he admits. “The column goes through the options in a perfectly coherent way, and a reader could easily conclude the work was mine, but submitted on a dull day…” Since that dull day the people behind Chat GPT, Open AI, have released a major upgrade in the form of GPT-4. The original ChatGPT only scored in the 10th percentile on the bar exam while GPT-4 passed in the 90th percentile. Has Parris improved as much as his imitator?

It’s easy to make fun of us nervous hacks. Will neoliberal columnists who have spent decades advising coal miners to retrain as computer programmers remain as enthusiastic about creative destruction now that they are the target? Will left liberals who celebrate the joys of open borders remain so generous when they face a future as cooks and bottle-washers? Perhaps it’s time for the opinion classes to issue a collective apology to the Luddites — the obsolete handloom weavers and stocking-makers whom they have routinely and lazily mocked for smashing machinery rather than leaping on the locomotive of history.

But remember that columnists are human too. Sack them and they weep real tears. And remember, too, that if ChatGPT can replace columnists, it can replace all sorts of people who try to spin words and numbers into argument and analysis. You will be next.