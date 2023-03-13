 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vande Bharat trains are here. Is the Indian Railways infrastructure ready for faster trains?

Akhileshwar Sahay
Mar 13, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

It is the first Indian train designed for 180 kmph, a speed it surpassed in trials. But the travesty is that no Indian train, including the Vande Bharat, clocks an average 100 kmph speed in service for several reasons

On April 16, 1853, the inaugural train between Boribunder to Thane took one hour and fifteen minutes at 29.4 kmph speed to cover a distance of 33.8 km. Low average speed remains the bane of Indian Railways, with express trains averaging 50 kilometres per hour (kmph) and freight trains 25 kmph.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report tabled last April found despite a Rs 2.5 lakh crore investment and the launch of ‘Mission Raftaar’ to increase the average speed of trains by 25 kmph, the express trains were still running at 50.6 kmph on average in 2019-20 while the speed of freight trains dropped to 23.6 kmph. The CAG report was damning – just 2.1 percent of the 2,951 express trains operated at an average speed of more than 75 kmph while 9.4 percent moved at speeds below 40 kmph.

The average speed of a train depends on the quality of fixed and moving infrastructure such as tracks, bridges, signalling, traction, motive power and coaches. It is also affected by a compulsion to run slow-moving (freight and local) and fast-moving (express/super-fast) trains on the same track.

Budget Windfall