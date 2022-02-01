MARKET NEWS

    Budget 2022: 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains to be brought in the next 3 years

    February 01, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced in the Union Budget 2022-2023 that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency will be brought in during the next 3 years.

    She also further apprised that 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals will be developed during the next 3 years and there will implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the upcoming fiscal year of April 2022- March 2023 in Parliament on February 1. This is the fourth budget that Sitharaman is presenting and third budget being presented while India still reels under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "This budget seeks to lay the foundation and a blueprint to steer the economy over 'Amrit Kaal' of the next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100", said the FM while presenting the budget.

    Sitharaman also informed that railways will develop new products for farmers and MSMEs. She spoke about the concept of 'One Station-One Product' which will help local businesses and supply chains.
