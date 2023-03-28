 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Two weeks into its release, ChatGPT-4 is showcasing significant improvements over GPT3.5

Nivash Jeevanandam
Mar 28, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

A research paper pointing out how ChatGPT-4 aced a US bar examination is a sign of things to come. The free ChatGPT3.5 version doesn’t seem so attractive any more, but it is worthwhile appreciating OpenAI’s evolutionary work on large language models that got us here

GPT-4 can respond to consumer inquiries with pictures and music. But ChatGPT-4 also represents a significant leap from GPT 3.5

On March 14, the San Francisco company OpenAI released GPT-4, the latest large-language model (LLM) edition. OpenAI has also developed applications such as GPT-3 and DALL-E2, the latter an AI-based image generating tool.

OpenAI now boasts of multimodal language models that can collect data from various input sources. The most recent innovations based on GPT-4 can respond to consumer inquiries with pictures and music. But ChatGPT-4 also represents a significant leap from GPT 3.5, which itself was a giant leap for mankind from keyword-based search engines.

The ChatGPT Evolution

Since its debut in November 2022, OpenAI's ChatGPT has received much attention and has been talked about extensively in the natural language processing (NLP) community and many other fields.