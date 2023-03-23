 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Time to bury the neoliberal bogeyman

TK Arun
Mar 23, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

If a spectre haunts the world, it is the spectre of state activism, not the neoliberal monster of Leftist fantasy

Free market policies do not really mean an absent state. The market functions according to rules and rules need to be enforced. (Image credit: Getty Images/Representational)

Now that the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Treasury and the Fed have all come together to salvage US banking once again, taking over two failing banks and making all depositors whole, and not just those small enough to qualify for deposit insurance, can we finally exorcise the spectre of neoliberal policy that has been haunting broad spectrums of the Left-liberal political discourse, even after COVID-era state activism had driven a stake right through its heart?

Neoliberal is a term of abuse in Leftist circles pretty much around the world, and particularly so in India, although if pushed hard to explain precisely what they mean by the term, even the most vociferous critics would struggle to come up with anything more precise than something like ‘championing unrestrained market forces, free of government direction or regulation’.

Insufficient allocations to health and education are laid at the doorstep of neoliberal policies supposedly adopted by India’s governments after the 1991 economic reforms. Liberalising governments are supposed to be anti-people, pro-capitalist and blasé about rising inequality, if not actively encouraging it.

At the outset, it might be useful to point out some conceptual and empirical chinks in this imputed policy framework.