Silicon Valley Bank’s regulators and managers ignored the obvious

Clive Crook
Mar 17, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank illustrates not so much a failure of regulation as of regulators. The distinction points to the difficulty of the task that lies ahead: Simply reworking the rules about capital and liquidity requirements won’t be sufficient. What will be necessary is a rethinking of the very notion of risk.

SVB’s breakdown suggests a degree of muddle among regulators and bank executives that’s hard to square with their undoubted dedication and expertise. Only people with years of training and experience, professionals who understand modern finance in minute detail, could fail to grasp what seems obvious to the naïve onlooker — that when the value of an asset goes down, its owner is less wealthy.

SVB owned a lot of fixed-income assets (Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities), so when interest rates went up, the price of those assets dropped. In other words, the bank lost money. Experts argue that it’s a bit more complicated: Losses aren’t realized unless assets are sold. Most likely they won’t be sold. Held to maturity, they’ll repay the principal.

In effect, managers and regulators agreed to make that assumption, not just for SVB but for banks in general — then concluded, what’s the problem?