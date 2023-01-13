 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Proposed regulations for foreign universities must take a holistic view to benefit students

Yashojit Mitra & Devyani Singh
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

The draft regulations for setting up India campuses by foreign universities are in line with the National Education Policy but some listed conditions need to be amended to make them more realistic

The UGC has released draft regulations for the setting up of campuses of foreign universities/foreign educational institutions in India. (Representative image)

The National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) which aims to overhaul the education system in India, amongst other things, sets out India’s intent to be promoted as a global study destination providing premium education at affordable cost. NEP also states that a legislative framework facilitating the entry of top global universities will be put in place and that these universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India.

Building on the above objectives, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the regulatory body for higher education in India has released draft regulations for the setting up of campuses of foreign universities/foreign educational institutions in India, titled UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023.

The key features of the draft regulations include:

- Foreign Higher Educational Institutions/Universities (FHEIs) will require the approval of the UGC to set up campuses in India.

- The campus should be set up within two years from the date of approval.

- FHEIs will first be given permission to operate for a period of ten years. They must submit a request for approval renewal at the conclusion of the ninth year.