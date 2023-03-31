 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Personal Finance: SVB collapse should teach bond investors a stark lesson in term risk

Nir Kaissar
Mar 31, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

It’s now clear that one reason Silicon Valley Bank failed is that it invested in riskier bonds than it could handle. It’s a “textbook case of mismanagement,” Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr told Congress this week. That may be surprising to some people, given that the bonds in question included Treasuries and other government-backed loans, which are widely viewed as among the safest investments. It’s a useful lesson for individual investors about the risks lurking in bond portfolios.

No investment is risk-free, but the closest thing is probably short-term loans to the US government, also known as Treasury bills. That’s because the US government has vast resources to pay back its loans, and investors get their money back quickly. The problem is that it’s hard to make money without taking risk. Since 1926, one-month T-bills have returned 3.2 percent a year, barely above the rate of inflation.

To make money, bond investors must generally take more risk, either by lending to less creditworthy borrowers than the US government, also known as credit risk, or by lending for longer periods, known as term risk or interest-rate risk. While there was little to no credit risk in SVB’s Treasuries and government-backed bonds, these bonds matured over years, not months, packing a meaningful amount of term risk.

The danger with lending for longer is that when interest rates rise, bonds decline in value — and the longer a bond’s term, the greater the decline. It’s simple math: If you own a 10-year Treasury bond yielding 2 percent, which is roughly where yields were a year ago, and yields rise to 3.5 percent, which is where they are now, no one will want your lowly 2 percent bond unless you sell it at a deep discount. That’s precisely the scenario SVB faced when fleeing depositors demanded their cash.