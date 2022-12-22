 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Persist with prudent macro measures to control inflationary expectations

N R Bhanumurthy
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

India should continue to follow the fiscal-monetary strategy of the last two years to curb a further build-up of inflationary expectations and revive the economy

What are the domestic factors that contributed to the inflation surge as well as its reversal. (Representative image)

After staying above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) targeted range for over three quarters, inflation measured by the consumer price index (CPI) softened to 5.88 percent in November 2022, to be within the central bank’s range. Similarly, the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation, which stayed in double-digit for a long time, came down to 5.85 percent.

The drop in headline inflation was seen across commodities although there was a marginal jump in fuel group inflation in November. Among the commodities, food group inflation saw a sharp decline – from 7.01 percent in October to 4.67 percent in November.

However, there are estimates that suggest that core inflation is still at 6 percent, thus showing some stickiness. This was not a surprise as RBI researchers estimated that nearly 43 percent of CPI has a sticky price index while 57 percent display flexible price behaviour. Of greater concern is what could be the inflation trajectory for the next couple of quarters. For this, one needs to understand the reason for the surge in inflation in the last three quarters and the policy measures that have helped in reining in a further surge.

Global Factors

The fact that the MPC was surprised by inflation breaching 6 percent threshold only suggests a limited role for domestic factors and a larger contribution from global inflation and its pass-through. Added to this, the war as well as the normalisation of contact-intensive activities since the middle of the year appear to have only accentuated the price pressures.

Now that global demand and prices are cooling. it is expected that India’s inflation could also be below 6 percent. To understand the extent of decline in global inflation one may look at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) global price of food index estimates,  which has reverted back to the pre-war levels. The index, which increased from 139.89 in January 2022, peaked at 161.7 in April. Since then, it has declined and is currently at 134.8, below the pre-war levels, thus suggesting the impact of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening.