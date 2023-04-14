 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pentagon Leaks: The real embarrassment for US is that the leaks occurred, not their content

PS Raghavan
Apr 14, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

The episode raises serious questions about how the Pentagon deals with classified documents. Meanwhile, the US will be relieved that bilateral relationships didn’t take a hit and that the leaks don’t alter the fundamental reality of the Ukraine war that it has reached a military stalemate

The Pentagon is reportedly considering a stronger regime of restricting circulation of classified documents on a need-to-know basis.

Many features of the recent leaks of highly classified information from the Pentagon – the media on which they first appeared, the long gestation before entering the public domain, and the flaky nature of the revelations – recall a smoke and mirrors exercise, more than a serious security lapse.

The documents were posted in early-March on a social media channel of a computer game and other similar channels. Mainstream press and social media picked them up in April, forcing governments to take cognisance and respond.

Minimal Impact On Ukraine

The most-quoted reports are about weaknesses in Ukraine’s military situation – manpower, weapons, artillery and air defences – that may limit the success of its much-anticipated spring counter-offensive against the Russian army. Detailed maps of force structures, battlefield positions, weapons inventory, and manpower deployments buttress this assessment.