Parkash Singh Badal: Tehsildar-aspirant who became five-time CM, forged alliance with BJP amid peak Hindu-Sikh polarisation

Shamsher Chandel
Apr 26, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

Parkash Singh Badal, 95, passed away at Fortis Hospital in Punjab's Mohali on Tuesday.

The grand old man of Punjab politics and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is no more. The 95-year-old Badal passed away at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Badal nicknamed Pash was born on December 8, 1927, in Abul Khurana village in Malout, Punjab.

When Shaheed Bhagat Singh was hanged to death, Badal was a four-year-old toddler, when India won Independence Badal was a 20-year-old youth with a flowing beard. During the 1952 general elections, having graduated from Foreman College, Lahore, Badal who had earlier wanted to be a doctor, now dreamt of becoming a tehsildar. Badal had once revealed, “Giani Kartar Singh, a senior Akali leader told me to forget becoming a tehsildar. One day you will be the one to appoint tehsildars. And that brought me into politics."

A Calling In Politics

During the 1952 general elections, Badal used to accompany political leaders and observe them closely. At times, he would even drive busloads of activists. Two qualities he had were that he was a very good public relations man and he also had a great sense of gauging any imminent danger, even if it was political. The fact that before the farm laws were passed, he got rid of the BJP, confirms how farsighted he was in gauging the political outcome of the farm laws, though ultimately it didn’t benefit the Akalis, says a close Badal aide.