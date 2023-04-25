 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Opposition Unity: Can Nitish Kumar become JP 2.0?

Sayantan Ghosh
Apr 25, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Nitish Kumar’s meetings with Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav after his discussions with Congress and other opposition leaders in Delhi suggests that opposition unity efforts are proceeding rapidly

As Nitish Kumar navigates the political landscape, his primary hurdle will be persuading the various parties and their leaders to prioritise a shared agenda over their individual ambitions. (File image)

Is a Mahagathbandhan of India's opposition parties possible for the general elections of 2024? Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the Janata Dal (United), certainly seems to think so, having taken the lead in initiating negotiations for a grand alliance. His meetings this week with Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav, and earlier with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggest something big is in the offing.

If he does manage the impossible, it could become a feat reminiscent of one of the most illustrious leaders Bihar has produced, Jayaprakash Narayan (JP), who brought a disparate opposition together during the Emergency to dethrone Indira Gandhi.

It seems that Congress has visualised Nitish playing the crucial role of sheet anchor to unite parties with diverse ideologies. If so, this is undeniably a promising beginning. Nitish Kumar is a politician with the necessary competence and experience and enjoys acceptance from various political factions. With nearly 18 years of experience running Bihar, he has proven himself to be a resilient politician and able administrator.

Why Nitish Matters