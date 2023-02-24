 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
One year of Russia’s war on Ukraine: A war of attrition, with no exit options in sight

PS Raghavan
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

No one has a clear definition of victory or end goals. The Western bloc is enthusiastically pursuing sanctions against Russia for the moment but countries like India have wisely chosen to prioritise its own economic needs

The Russia-Ukraine war is settling into a war of attrition. NATO countries recently pledged a huge additional package of military assistance to Ukraine. The message, further strengthened by US President Biden’s visit to Kyiv on February 20, is that NATO will do all it takes to help Ukraine preserve its sovereignty and independence.

What’s The Endgame?

There are various definitions of victory for Ukraine and defeat for Russia. Some NATO leaders endorse Ukraine’s demand that Russia vacate all the territory occupied over the past year, as well as Crimea (which was absorbed in 2014) and the Donbas territory seized by Russia-backed separatists in 2014-15.