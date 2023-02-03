 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Old Pension Scheme not a gamechanger for 2023 assembly polls or 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Sanjay Kumar
Feb 03, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

The Himachal Pradesh electoral verdict appears to have created a buzz in political circles about the Old Pension Scheme. If Congress or any party thinks it has found its silver bullet in OPS it is mistaken.

It would be too simplistic to assume that the demand for Old Pension Scheme would be the central issue on which the state elections of 2023 and the Lok Sabha election of 2024 would be contested.

In a surprise shift, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the state government is “not negative” about the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Earlier he had expressed his opposition to the OPS in the Maharashtra assembly.

With the Maharashtra legislative council elections delivering an adverse result to the state government, will it rethink its position? Meanwhile, reports also indicate that Congress in Karnataka is seriously considering reintroduction of the OPS as a key poll promise for its 2023 election campaign.

Why OPS Gained Steam

Evidence does indicate that the Congress party promise of restoration of the OPS (if returned to office) did help the party in winning the assembly election in Himachal Pradesh (HP). But it would be an overstatement to say that it was the sole reason for Congress’s victory. There were other issues too: price rise, unemployment and the issue of increased GST on the packaging of the apples, which helped the Congress in mobilising voters in its favour.